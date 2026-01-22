USPS slammed after driver yells insults at Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis; ‘fire him now’

The clip, which has been shared widely among conservative circles, shows a USPS van drive by two agents, who appear to be questioning a person in a vehicle. As the van passes them the driver can be heard yelling "Go home, you f**king losers," before flipping them the finger. The person recording the video identifies the van as a USPS vehicle.

A US Postal Service (USPS) driver was caught on video yelling expletives at Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis , Minnesota, sparking massive backlash online.

The video comes at a time when tempers are frayed in Minnesota after Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot in her car by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. While protests against the agents have increased, the Donald Trump administration has sent more officials to the state.

Also Read | Speedway near Minneapolis slammed for denying service to Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino; 'going to end up Bud Lighted' The USPS driver's actions, meanwhile, have drawn immense ire.

Reactions to USPS driver's actions in Minneapolis Many have called for the USPS driver to be fired, while some have even called for the person's arrest.

“This is disgraceful. He is paid by the American taxpayer and needs to be fired,” one person said. Another asked, “Is this acceptable behavior?”.

Yet another person said, “Fire him. NOW! This can NOT be tolerated.”

The Arizona Fraternal Order of Police has also formally asked USPS to take action against the driver. “We are formally requesting from USPS an investigation into the driver of truck #0336508 for unbecoming conduct - profanity and disparaging treatment of Federal law enforcement,” they wrote on X, while sharing the video again.

There have been numerous instances where federal agents have faced hostilities while carrying out operations in Minnesota. A Hilton hotel outlet had refused bookings before the chain took action and dropped it from the franchise. Then, Speedway, the gas and convenience store chain also came under fire when an employee near a Minneapolis outlet turned away Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino and his agents.