Speedway near Minneapolis slammed for denying service to Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino; 'going to end up Bud Lighted'

A person, who allegedly works for Speedway, was asked if they'd refused service to the agents, and the individual appears to reply in the affirmative. “We do not support ICE,” the person could be heard saying in the video. Commander Bovino was also asked whether it was legal to deny them service but he didn't speak out too overtly.

As per the video shared by the likes of Nick Sortor and Cam Higby, the outlet is in Portland Avenue, Hennepin County, Minnesota, which is close to Minneapolis. The video showed agents, including Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino walking off.

Speedway became the latest establishment to come under fire from MAGA circles. The convenience and grocery store chain was slammed among conservatives on X after a video went viral allegedly showing a Minnesota outlet refusing service to Border Patrol agents.

This incident comes at a time when tempers are already frayed in the state of Minnesota after Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. Amid protests, the Donald Trump administration has doubled down, sending more federal agents to the state. Recently, there was also an outcry over a hotel which was part of the Hilton franchise, refusing service to ICE agents. After a social media backlash, the Hilton group took action, dropping the particular outlet from its chain of hotels.

Also Read | Hilton takes massive action against Hampton Inn over denying ICE agents bookings; Nick Sortor cheers ‘FAFO’ move While Speedway does not appear to have taken action yet, the clamor is growing.

Speedway faces backlash over Minnesota incident Speedway is facing backlash over the incident in Minnesota.

“A Speedway near Minneapolis just KICKED OUT Commander Bovino and his crew as they went in for snacks. Hey Speedway , is it your policy to DENY service to federal law enforcement officers? You’re going to end up getting Bud Lighted. FIX THIS!,” Nick Sortor wrote.

Cam Higby noted, “Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino DENIED SERVICE at speedway on Portland Avenue. I asked the Commander if this is illegal, and the cashier said 'I DON’T CARE IF IT IS'.”

Turning Point USA's Andrew Kolvet also added, “Is this an official policy of Speedway to deny service to federal law enforcement officers?”.