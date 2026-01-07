Hilton takes massive action against Hampton Inn over denying ICE agents bookings; Nick Sortor cheers ‘FAFO’ move

The Hilton group took definitive action against the Hampton Inn property in Minneapolis, in a public statement issued on January 6. The property has been at the eye of the storm ever since the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) publicly called it out, alleging ICE agents were denied bookings. The Hilton group issued a clarification, as did the specific outlet which is under Everpeak Hospitality. Hilton hotels group logo is seen here. (REUTERS)

However, a video from independent journalist Nick Sortor raised questions about whether the hotel was actually following through. The Hilton group referred to this in the statement issued on their social media account.

What Hilton said in the statement

“The independent hotel owner had assured us that they had fixed this problem and published a message confirming this. A recent video clearly raises concerns that they are not meeting our standards and values. As such, we are taking immediate action to remove this hotel from our systems. Hilton is - and has always been – a welcoming place for all. We are also engaging with all of our franchisees to reinforce the standards we hold them to across our system to help ensure this does not happen again,” the statement read.

Nick Sortor reacts

Sortor, whose video had spurred the action, lauded the move on X. “FAFO, clowns,” the independent journalist wrote.

“IT’S OFFICIAL: The Hampton Inn by Hilton Lakeview can NO LONGER be booked through any travel website, and has been NUKED from Hilton’s site,” he said.

“MASSIVE financial losses incoming! Hope your anti-ICE virtue signaling was worth it!,” Sortor added. When posting the video, Sortor had said “Even the FRONT DESK manager said he had spoken with the owner shortly before I walked in around 10:50pm, and confirmed the ANTI-DHS POLICY REMAINED IN EFFECT.” Apart from Sortor, DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin had also said that the agency had not been contacted by the Hilton outlet in question.