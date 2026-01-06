Hilton v DHS row: Hampton Inn owner Everpeak Hospitality faces flak for first reaction; ‘wonder how they moved swiftly’

Everpeak Hospitality, which owns Hampton Inn under the Hilton name, issued a statement after the row over denying ICE agents bookings in Minneapolis. This came after the Hilton group too issued a statement, clarifying that they believed in ‘welcoming places for all’. A view of the Hampton Inn. (Everpeak Hospitality)

The matter began with the Department of Homeland Security taking to X on Monday to allege that its immigration agents trying to book stays at Hilton's Minneapolis location were denied reservation.

“Hilton Hotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement,” the DHS said, adding, “When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations.”

This sparked outrage, with many calling for cancelling existing reservations to Hilton. The hotel chain responded amid souring feelings. “Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values,” they said in a statement shared with Fox News.

The hotel chain added, “We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone.”

Notably, the company controls the Hilton hotel brands and licenses them to franchisees worldwide, but actual hotel properties are typically owned or operated by other companies under franchise or management agreements. Thus, the owner of the property in the eye of the storm also issued a statement, clarifying their stance. However, this remark has come under fire from DHS assistant secretary, Tricia McLaughlin herself.

What Everpeak Hospitality said

In a message titled ‘Everpeak Hospitality Reaffirms Commitment to Welcoming All Guests & Agencies’, they said “Everpeak Hospitality has moved swiftly to address this matter as it was inconsistent with our policy of being a welcoming place for all. We are in touch with the impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. We do not discriminate against any individuals or agencies and apologize to those impacted. We are committed to welcoming all guests and operating in accordance with brand standards, applicable laws, and our role as a professional hospitality provider.”

McLaughlin, sharing a screenshot of the statement, chose to slam them, asking why the DHS and ICE had not heard anything of the sort directly from the owners.

“I wonder how Everpeak Hospitality has ‘moved swiftly to address this matter’,” she noted adding that DHS and ICE were yet to hear from them.