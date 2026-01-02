Nick Shirley hints at alleged ‘massive fraud’ in California after Minnesota daycare fraud row

YouTuber Nick Shirley has drawn national attention following the release of his December 26 video, “I Investigated Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal," in which he claims to have uncovered misuse of public funds within Minnesota's daycare system. Recently, during an appearance on the All-InPodcast, Shirley expanded his criticism to California, asserting “massive fraud” exists. Nick Shirley, a YouTuber, claims to have uncovered fraud in Minnesota's daycare system and suggested similar issues exist in California. (Photo by Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Nick Shirley claims ‘massive fraud’ in California

Appearing on the All In Podcast, he alleged, “Oh, there's massive fraud in California. I mean, the homelessness has just increased as they receive more money. And that's just one part of it." He added, "And like you talked about the light rail and everything like that, the fraud is like crazy in California and they have the highest taxes.”

During the conversation, the podcast host asked the YouTuber whether he had been approached about pursuing legal action under qui tam whistleblower laws, a “framework where you can actually sue on behalf of the state and on behalf of taxpayers,” he explained. Shirley responded, “I actually had somebody reach out to me the other day about it. So I'm going to actually hop on a phone call with that guy.”

The conversation also touched on the potential financial incentives associated with whistleblower laws. The hosts noted that such statutes, in some cases, award whistleblowers a significant percentage of recovered funds, depending on the circumstances of the case.

Given the scale of fraud Shirley alleged, they speculated that successful legal actions could involve substantial sums. However, Shirley responded cautiously, indicating that while the idea was noteworthy, he would need time to understand the legal framework nd emphasized that financial gain was not his primary motivation.

Does Nick Shirley have a donation website?

The host asked Shirley if he had a website or formal system in place for donations, to which he replied, “Yeah, everything is on social media. So they can message me on any platform. I should probably get a website," indicating he does not have one in place yet.

When asked more about his social media platform, he clarified, “it's just Nick Shirley. And if you go on X, I do have my tips section open. So if you would like to donate there, that gives them all the, whether it be Venmo, Cash App, crypto, you can all do it right there.”