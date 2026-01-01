Somali-run Nokomis Day Care in Minneapolis reports break-in after Nick Shirley fraud video, says documents were stolen

A Somali-owned daycare center in Minneapolis reported a break-in and theft of sensitive records days after viral YouTube videos alleged widespread fraud at state-funded childcare facilities. Nokomis Day Care Center was not featured in Shirley’s video.(X/ @FOX9)

Managers at Nokomis Day Care Center said the facility was broken into during the early morning hours between 3 am and 6 am local time on Tuesday. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded after staff reported signs of forced entry.

Nasrulah Mohamed, the center’s manager, told reporters that a door and parts of the building were damaged during the incident. He said documents related to employees and children enrolled at the daycare were taken.

“This is devastating news,” Mohamed said at a press conference, adding that enrollment records, employee files and check-related documents were missing, according to Fox News and The Hill.

Daycare links incident to viral video

Mohamed attributed the targeting of the daycare to a viral YouTube video by independent journalist Nick Shirley, who recently posted footage alleging fraud at Somali-run daycare centers across Minnesota.

Shirley’s video, which runs more than 40 minutes, has garnered millions of views and prompted online backlash.

“We don’t know why this is targeting our Somali community, as one video made by a specific individual made this all happen,” Mohamed said, adding that the daycare has received hateful and threatening messages in recent days.

Nokomis Day Care Center was not featured in Shirley’s video.

Licensing status and state records

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Nokomis Day Care Center is licensed to care for up to 71 children, including infants and preschoolers. State records show the center had two minor violations in October related to menu requirements and staff documentation, both of which were corrected.

Mohamed said the daycare has operated since 2016 and has not faced serious compliance issues.

Federal prosecutors have already charged dozens of individuals in connection with large-scale fraud cases in the state.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced a freeze on certain child care payments to Minnesota, saying funds would be paused unless proof is provided that payments are being used for legitimate purposes. The state receives about $185 million annually in federal childcare funding, according to federal officials.

Police said the investigation into the burglary remains ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.