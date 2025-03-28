Donald Trump vows to provide aid to Myanmar after deadly earthquake

US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed that he would provide aid to Myanmar, after the nation was hit by a deadly earthquake, that led to 144 fatalities, reported Reuters. Myanmar Earthquake: US President Donald Trump promised that they would provide aid to Myanmar(AFP)

The President addressed reporters at the White House and said “we will be helping,” when asked about US agencies providing assistance in the recovery of Myanmar.

Earlier, sources told Reuters, that teams had also been sent to Thailand, which also suffered from the earthquake, to aid in restoration and rescue efforts. HT could not independently verify this information.

Junta pleads for aid

On Friday afternoon, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar, followed by an aftershock with a 6.4 magnitude. Tremors were also felt near the capital city of Bangkok in Thailand.

The earthquake flattened buildings, downed bridges, and cracked roads across Myanmar, and even demolished a 30-storey skyscraper in Bangkok.

Myanmar's leader and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, confirmed that 144 people had died due to the natural disaster, while 732 had been injured. However, he said these numbers were likley to rise as rescue efforts were still ongoing as the country reels from the deadly effects of the quake. Three deaths were also confirmed in Thailand.

The junta chief stated, as quoted by AFP, "I would like to invite any country, any organisation, or anyone in Myanmar to come and help. Thank you."

He added that he had “opened all ways for foreign aid,” in light of the natural disaster and the massive undertaking of rescue and restoration in the country.

Apart from the US, India, France and the European Union have all offered to provide assistance, while the WHO said it was mobilising its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies.