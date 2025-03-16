24 killed as Donald Trump launches large-scale strikes on Yemen's Houthis

The United States on Saturday launched airstrikes in Yemen, causing 24 fatalities in an attempt to target Iran-backed Houthi rebels and “defend American interests,” reported Reuters. The US launched airstrikes in Yemen to counter Houthi rebels, which have led to 20 fatalities(AP)

The US Central Command, in a post on social media, shared images of fighters taking off in an aircraft carrier and a bomb destroying a building compound in Yemen.

They said, “On March 15, US Central Command initiated a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and restore freedom of navigation.”

US President Donald Trump also took to Truth Social to announce the military operation against Houthi rebels in Yemen and warn Iran to cut ties with the group.

He said, “Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones.”

Addressing Iran, Trump said, “Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

Trump claimed the attacks were in response to the Houthi rebels hindering shipping in the Red Sea and harming American interests. He also took a dig at former President Joe Biden for his inaction in dealing with the Houthis.

The Houthis have vowed that that strikes “will not pass without response.” In a statement issued on the Al-Masirah TV station, they said, “Our Yemeni armed forces are fully prepared to confront escalation with escalation.”

The Yemen health ministry confirmed the death of 20 people, and injuries among at least nine others. On the Huthi Ansarollah website, they condemned the strikes calling them a "US-British aggression" and “criminal brutality” by the Trump administration.

The Houthis had announced on Tuesday, their intentions to resume their campaign to obstruct shipping in the Red Sea and control world shipping traffic, until Israel lifted its blockade of aid to Palestinians.

Earlier this month, the US, a staunch ally of Israel, reclassified the Houthis as a “foreign terrorist organisation”, stating that they had attacked the country's warships 174 times and its commercial vessels 145 times since 2023.