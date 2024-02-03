US strikes Iran linked targets after Jordan retaliation: 10 points you must know

In a massive air raid on Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Syria, US Air Force hit over 80 targets with more than 125 bombs in retaliation to a deadly drone strike targeting an American base in Jordan last Sunday, resulting in the unfortunate loss of three U.S. service members. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden says "If you harm an American, will respond" after US strikes in Iraq, Syria. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo(REUTERS)

The US president, Joe Biden, said the attack was a response to the drone strike that killed three US soldiers in Jordan. He warned, “If you harm an American, we will respond.” He also said that this was not the end of the US action.

“Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing.”

The US military’s Central Command (Centcom) said the attack happened around midnight local time (4pm ET) and was the first of several planned strikes. Centcom said, “US military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States.”

The targets were facilities used by the IRGC Quds Force and its allied militias.

