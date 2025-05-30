Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Deportation risk for 5,00,000 immigrants as SC clears way for Trump to end their parole

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2025 08:11 PM IST

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of revoking Temporary Protected Status (TPS) granted to immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favour of the Trump administration's decision to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) granted to more than 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail to deport millions of people.(AP)
President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail to deport millions of people.(AP)

The court has also allowed the administration to revoke temporary legal status from about 350,000 Venezuelan migrants in another case.

This comes a month after a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration can't immediately revoke the deportation protections and work permits of hundreds of thousands of migrants from these regions, who entered the US legally under a Biden-era program.

His administration filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court after a federal judge in Boston blocked the administration’s push to end the program.

Republican President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail to deport millions of people, and in office, has sought to dismantle Biden administration polices that created ways for migrants to live legally in the US.

During his presidential debate, Trump amplified speculations that Haitian immigrants in Ohio with legal status under the humanitarian parole program were abducting and eating pets.

(with AP inputs)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
