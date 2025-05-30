Elon Musk drug use: Does Trump's BFF suffer from ketamine bladder syndrome? What we know

Elon Musk heavily used a number of drugs, including ketamine and ecstasy, during the 2024 presidential campaign to help elect Donald Trump president, The New York Times cited sources to report on Friday. The publication added that the Tesla CEO traveled with a box that held about 20 pills. The billionaire also reportedly complained about excessive ketamine use affecting his bladder. He also took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms on occasions, NYT added. Elon Musk has spoken about using ketamine previously(AFP File)

As soon as the New York Times report was out, several social media users speculated that Musk might be suffering from ketamine bladder syndrome. Some noted that the billionaire could be facing other health issues, too.

Read More: Donald Trump calls Elon Musk ‘terrific’, announces joint Oval Office presser on 'last day'

“ketamine “affecting your bladder” actually means you piss blood so he is already in hell,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“lol Elon Musk was using so much ketamine on the campaign trail that it was hurting his bladder,” another one tweeted.

The report, however, doesn't mention ketamine bladder syndrome. Neither Musk nor the White House have responded to the explosive claims in the NYT report.

What is Ketamine Bladder Syndrome?

Ketamine bladder syndrome, also known as ketamine-induced cystitis or ketamine uropathy, is a medical condition associated with chronic, heavy use of ketamine. It primarily affects the urinary system, causing damage to the bladder and, in severe cases, other parts of the urinary tract.

Ketamine and its metabolites (breakdown products) are excreted through urine and can irritate and damage the bladder lining when present in high concentrations over time.

The report about Musk's alleged drug use comes after the billionaire announced that he is stepping down as the special adviser to President Donald Trump. The 53-year-old is also leaving his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a cost-cutting effort by the administration.

Musk will join Trump in Washington on Friday for a televised sendoff. “This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.