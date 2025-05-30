Musk's drug use drama rocks Trump inner circle: Ketamine, ecstasy and a damaged bladder

Elon Musk was using recreational drugs, a cocktail of several substances, throughout the 2024 presidential campaign train, an explosive report noted on Friday. The New York Times reported that the billionaire's alleged ketamine use has even damaged his bladder. Ecstasy and magic mushrooms are among other drugs the 53-year-old allegedly took on a regular basis. Neither Musk nor the White House has responded to the claims made in the report yet. Elon Musk reportedly used several drugs during the 2024 campaign trail(AP)

This comes as Musk recently announced that he is stepping away from the White House and will leave his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). On Friday, the billionaire will join President Donald Trump for a press conference.

Read More: Donald Trump calls Elon Musk ‘terrific’, announces joint Oval Office presser on 'last day'

The New York Times cited a photo to report that Elon Musk carried a box around with him. The case contained 20 pills, including Adderall. However, it is unclear if the Tesla CEO continued his drug use while leading DOGE and a special adviser to Donald Trump. The media outlet added that Musk has continued to exhibit erratic behavion, including giving a Nazi salute at the January inauguration.

What led to Elon Musk's drug use?

Musk's alleged drug use reportedly occurred during a period of personal turmoil. Ashley St Clair publicly announced she and the billionaire had a child in September 2024. The Wall Street Journal initially reported that St. Clair's son, Romulus, is Musk's 14th known child.

Read More: Musk asked to devote 40 hrs/week to Tesla after leaving White House: Report

Grimes, who has three children with Musk, alleged that the X boss had disregard for her and her kids' well-being. She shared updates on social media about her inability to see her children, feeling financially strained by the legal battle.

To add more to Musk's personal issues, his daughter Vivian, who legally changed her name, accused him of being absent in her childhood.

Elon Musk has previously admitted to occasionally using small amounts of prescribed ketamine.

“If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work,” Musk told former CNN anchor Don Lemon in March 2024. However, NYT cited sources close to him to report that he was taking the anesthetic almost daily.

Musk reportedly told people close to him that his ketamine use had damaged his bladder. The billionaire also allegedly used ecstasy and magic mushrooms at private gatherings. He was, according to the report, alerted in advance when random drug testing was scheduled at SpaceX.

“Elon has pushed the boundaries of his bad behavior more and more,” Philip Low, a neuroscientist and former friend of Musk, told The Times.