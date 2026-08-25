US suspends activities Mexicali over ‘potential threat,’ issues travel warning: ‘Avoid government buildings…’

The US government has suspended operations in Mexicali, the capital of Mexico's Baja California state. It has also warned US nationals against traveling to the border city due to a "potential threat."

US suspends activities Mexicali over ‘potential threat,’ issues travel warning (Pexel - representational image)

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The U.S. Mission to Mexico said it had limited operations and travel to Mexicali on Tuesday, August 25. It urged Americans to:

Avoid government buildings in Mexicali

Seek shelter in the event of an incident

Notify friends and family of their safety in the event of an incident

Follow instructions from Mexican law enforcement

Monitor local media for updates

Be aware of their surroundings

Officials did not disclose specific details about the potential threat in Mexicali.

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The U.S. Embassy & Consulates In Mexico shared in a security alert, “Due to threat information, U.S. government activities in, and travel to, Mexicali have been suspended on August 25. We are alerting U.S. citizens of this potential threat.”

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{{^usCountry}} Baja California is currently considered risky for US travelers, per Newsweek. They are advised to "exercise caution due to terrorism and crime" when traveling to the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baja California is currently considered risky for US travelers, per Newsweek. They are advised to "exercise caution due to terrorism and crime" when traveling to the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Mexicali is located about 100 miles south of Coachella, which serves as its sister city. Various East Valley residents are known to have relatives or loved ones in Mexicali.

Why is Baja California dangerous for tourists?

Baja California can be dangerous for tourists due to violent cartel and gang conflicts in northern border cities, isolated highway conditions, and occasional high-profile violent crimes. The safety risks actually vary depending on whether one visits the The safety risks vary significantly depending on whether you visit the northern state or the southern peninsula. Northern cities like Tijuana, Mexicali, and Tecate reportedly experience high homicide rates and armed clashes as criminal organizations fight for drug and human-smuggling routes.

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The U.S. Department of State Travel Advisory classifies northern Baja California as Level 3: Reconsider Travel, citing crime and kidnapping risks.

“Many violent crimes take place in Mexico. They include homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, sexual assault, and robbery. There is a risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Mexico,” The U.S. Department of State says. “The U.S. government has limited ability to help in many parts of Mexico, a large country in which conditions can vary widely from state to state and even within a state. U.S. government employees may not travel to certain high-risk areas, which may be within states that include low-risk areas.”