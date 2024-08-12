 US to resume sales of 'offensive' weapons to Saudi Arabia after lengthy ban - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US to resume sales of 'offensive' weapons to Saudi Arabia after lengthy ban

AFP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Aug 12, 2024 10:51 PM IST

The United States said Monday it would resume sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, ending a yearslong suspension.

The United States said Monday it would resume sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, ending a yearslong suspension triggered by the kingdom's bloody operations in Yemen.

President Joe Biden took office in 2021 pledging a new approach to Saudi Arabia that emphasizes human rights and immediately announced that the administration would only send "defensive" weaponry to the longtime US partner.(CBS News)
President Joe Biden took office in 2021 pledging a new approach to Saudi Arabia that emphasizes human rights and immediately announced that the administration would only send "defensive" weaponry to the longtime US partner.(CBS News)

With Saudi Arabia once again seen as a pivotal player for the United States as the Gaza war enters its 10th month, the State Department said it would return to weapons sales "in regular order with appropriate congressional notification and consultation."

"Saudi Arabia has remained a close strategic partner of the United States, and we look forward to enhancing that partnership," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

President Joe Biden took office in 2021 pledging a new approach to Saudi Arabia that emphasizes human rights and immediately announced that the administration would only send "defensive" weaponry to the longtime US partner.

The step came after thousands of civilians were estimated to be killed in Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen, including children, in a campaign against Iranian-backed Huthi rebels who have taken over much of the country.

But geopolitical considerations have changed markedly since then. The United Nations, with US support, brokered a truce in early 2022 that has largely held.

Since the truce, "there has not been a single Saudi airstrike into Yemen and cross-border fire from Yemen into Saudi Arabia has largely stopped," Patel said.

"The Saudis since that time have met their end of the deal, and we are prepared to meet ours," Patel said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / US to resume sales of 'offensive' weapons to Saudi Arabia after lengthy ban
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On