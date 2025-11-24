US and Ukrainian lead delegates hailed "good progress" Sunday in talks on Donald Trump's proposal to halt Ukraine's war with Russia, after the US president accused Kyiv of ingratitude. US, Ukraine envoys hail 'good progress' at talks to end Russia war

Taking a brief break following a day of talks in Geneva, the head of Ukraine's delegation Andriy Yermak told reporters the sides had made "very good progress", and were "moving forward to the just and lasting peace Ukrainian people deserve".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose delegation also included Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff, echoed the positive sentiment, saying the day's talks were "probably the most productive and meaningful... so far in this entire process".

Trump had given Ukraine until November 27 to approve his controversial plan to end the nearly four-year conflict that erupted after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

But Kyiv is seeking changes to a draft that accepts a range of Russia's hardline demands, with the 28-point plan requiring the invaded country to cede territory, cut its army and pledge never to join NATO.

The US president told reporters Saturday the proposal was not his final offer and he hoped to stop the fighting "one way or the other", raising hopes that it would be possible to strengthen Kyiv's position.

"We're working through making some changes, some adjustments in the hopes of furthering narrowing the differences and getting closer to something that both Ukraine and obviously the United States are very comfortable with," Rubio told reporters.

"Obviously, this will ultimately have to be signed off of by our presidents, although I feel very comfortable about that happening, given the progress we've made."

Trump earlier lashed out at Ukraine as the talks in Geneva were under way.

"UKRAINE 'LEADERSHIP' HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, also accusing European countries of not doing enough to stop the war, but offering no direct condemnation of Moscow.

Not long after, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X that his country was "grateful to the United States... and personally to President Trump" for the assistance that has been "saving Ukrainian lives".

The Ukrainian delegation meanwhile referred to a new version of the US draft plan, which has yet to be published, saying it "already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities".

Ukraine's delegation also met Sunday with high-level officials from Britain, France and Germany in the Swiss city.

The US plan was drafted without input from Ukraine's European allies, who were scrambling Sunday to make their voices heard and boost Kyiv's position.

"Ukraine must have the freedom and sovereign right to choose its own destiny. They have chosen a European destiny," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, stressing that the "centrality" of the European Union's role must be "fully reflected" in any peace plan.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke on the phone with Zelensky Sunday, told a news conference at the G20 summit in South Africa on Saturday that the plan contained points that had to be more broadly discussed as they concerned European allies, such as Ukraine's NATO ties and Russian frozen assets held in the EU.

The US delegation in Geneva also included Alexus Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb told AFP that he and Italian leader Giorgia Meloni called Trump Sunday to discuss his Ukraine proposal.

Meloni later told reporters at the G20 that while there were points in the US plan "that certainly need to be discussed", there was no need for a "complete counterproposal".

Questions have been raised over how much input Moscow may have had in drafting the original proposal, which was welcomed by the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the blueprint could "lay the foundation" for a final peace settlement, but threatened more land seizures if Ukraine walked away from negotiations.

Ahead of Sunday's talks, Washington insisted the Trump proposal was official US policy, denying claims by a group of US senators that Rubio told them the document was a Russian "wish list".

Rubio himself insisted on social media late Saturday that "the peace proposal was authored by the US".

"It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine."

That did not calm all concerns.

"Together with the leaders of Europe, Canada and Japan, we have declared our readiness to work on the 28-point plan despite some reservations," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X Sunday.

"However, before we start our work, it would be good to know for sure who is the author of the plan and where was it created."

