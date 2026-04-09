JD Vance to head US delegation for peace talks with Iran in Pakistan

United States Vice President JD Vance will head to Pakistan later this week to head the delegation for talks on a sustained peace agreement with Iran, said White House on Wednesday (local time).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that JD Vance would “be leading this new phase of negotiations.”(File Photo/AFP)

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Along with Vance, US' special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, will also go to Pakistan to participate in the talks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the first round of discussions will be begin on Saturday morning in Islamabad.

Track live updates of US-Iran war here

“I can announce that the president is dispatching his negotiating team led by the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Special Envoy Witkoff and Mr. Kushner, to Islamabad for talks this weekend,” Leavitt said during a press briefing.

“We know we look forward to those in-person meetings,” she said.

She added that Vance would “be leading this new phase of negotiations.”

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{{^usCountry}} After the announcement, Vance called on Iran to take “next step” and said that President Trump has options to “go back to war” otherwise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the announcement, Vance called on Iran to take “next step” and said that President Trump has options to “go back to war” otherwise. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His remarks came as Iran again closed the Strait of Hormuz, which the White House said was “completely unacceptable”. Iran claims ceasefire violations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks came as Iran again closed the Strait of Hormuz, which the White House said was “completely unacceptable”. Iran claims ceasefire violations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The announcement comes a day after a ceasefire was announced between the United States and Iran, which was flouted just hours later as Israel pounded Lebanon and killed over a hundred people, prompting a sharp response from Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement comes a day after a ceasefire was announced between the United States and Iran, which was flouted just hours later as Israel pounded Lebanon and killed over a hundred people, prompting a sharp response from Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X that the United States must choose between either continuing the war through Israel or respect the terms of ceasefire.

Also read: Trump flags reports over US-Iran ceasefire deal, says talks to be behind closed doors

“The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

“The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments,” he added.

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Without particularly naming the attacks on Lebanon, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said that ceasefire violence were reported “at few places across the conflict zone”.

“I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Sharif wrote as he is getting ready to host delegations from both the parties for what he named ‘Islamabad Talks’.

However, US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that while Tehran's negotiators thought that Lebanon was included in the US-Iran ceasefire agreed to on Tuesday, the American side had not agreed to that.

He also said that Israel has agreed to keep itself in check in Lebanon.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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