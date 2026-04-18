US visa row: Indian students face record 61% visa rejection rate; experts issue major warning

The rejection rates for US student visas among Indian applicants have surged to 61%, marking the highest level in several years, due to increased policy restrictions and more rigorous vetting processes. Experts caution that escalating costs, uncertainties in the job market, and inaccurate return on investment assessments are influencing the decisions of Indian students regarding overseas education.

The US has seen a spike in Indian student visa rejection rates to 61%, significantly affecting enrolment numbers. Experts warn that increasing costs and job market uncertainties are influencing Indian students' decisions about studying abroad.(AI generated image)

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Here's what the new report on visa refusal says

According to Shorelight's report titled ‘Beyond the Interview: A Decade of Student Visa Denials and What Comes Next’, the rate of Indian student visa refusals in the US rose from 53% to 61% within a single year, positioning India as one of the most severely affected countries.

This situation is particularly striking when compared to the 9% refusal rate for European applicants, with neighboring South Asian countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan also experiencing significant increases. Analysts observe that this trend is indicative of a decade-long tightening that disproportionately impacts nations in the Global South.

Reason behind rejections of Indian student visas

The US implements more rigorous screening processes, which include a compulsory examination of applicants' online activities and social media accounts All categories of F, M, and J visas are included in this broadened vetting process The US positions visas as a privilege, indicating a structural rather than a temporary tightening of regulations Policy-driven scrutiny impacts various regions, with South Asia and Africa being the most significantly affected.

Experts warning

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{{^usCountry}} Experts warn that several Indian students tend to overvalue the return on investment associated with studying abroad, believing that prestigious universities ensure lucrative employment opportunities. In truth, fewer than fifty percent obtain pertinent full-time positions right away, and unforeseen expenses such as living costs, currency exchange rate variations, and extended job searches diminish returns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts warn that several Indian students tend to overvalue the return on investment associated with studying abroad, believing that prestigious universities ensure lucrative employment opportunities. In truth, fewer than fifty percent obtain pertinent full-time positions right away, and unforeseen expenses such as living costs, currency exchange rate variations, and extended job searches diminish returns. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As visa regulations evolve and job markets remain unpredictable, students are progressively prioritizing long-term benefits over mere acceptance. Indian students enrolments in US {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As visa regulations evolve and job markets remain unpredictable, students are progressively prioritizing long-term benefits over mere acceptance. Indian students enrolments in US {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Indian students constitute nearly 30% of all international enrolments in the US and represent a significant portion of graduate-level STEM programs. They are responsible for approximately 75% of H-1B visa holders in the technology industry and nearly half of STEM-OPT participants, as reported by Y-axis. According to the IIE Open Doors report, Indian students account for over 70% of enrolments in certain advanced STEM programs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indian students constitute nearly 30% of all international enrolments in the US and represent a significant portion of graduate-level STEM programs. They are responsible for approximately 75% of H-1B visa holders in the technology industry and nearly half of STEM-OPT participants, as reported by Y-axis. According to the IIE Open Doors report, Indian students account for over 70% of enrolments in certain advanced STEM programs. {{/usCountry}}

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The statistics are already indicating the pressure. Enrolment of Indian students in US graduate programs decreased by 9.5% in the 2024/25 academic year, as per the Institute of International Education. Parliamentary data reveals that the number of Indian students heading to the US has declined by about 28% over the past year.

The total of Indian students in the US dropped from 378,787 in February 2025 to 352,644 in February 2026. Overall enrolment patterns indicate a reduction of nearly 45% in specific segments.

When this pipeline diminishes, the repercussions are not unilateral. American universities could potentially forfeit between $3 billion and $8.6 billion in revenue, while research output diminishes and laboratory capacity declines.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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