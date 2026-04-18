US expands visa restriction policy amid Trump crackdown, targets families of those acting for…

The US has broadened its visa restriction policy to refuse entry to people it claims are acting on behalf of adversarial powers throughout the Western Hemisphere, and this ineligibility now also applies to their immediate family members as well. The US has implemented stricter visa restrictions affecting individuals linked to adversarial powers in the Western Hemisphere, now extending to their families. (Unsplash)

The US Department of State revealed this measure in a media note released on April 16, 2026, presenting it as a crucial action to safeguard national security interests and maintain regional stability.

Also Read: H-1B visa stress: NRI's post on returning to India after 11 years in US sparks debate; ‘Don’t come unless…’

Who all are affected? The expanded framework permits the US government to limit visas for foreign nationals in the region identified as operating on behalf of adversarial nations or their representatives. This policy is applicable to those who “knowingly direct, authorize, fund, or provide significant support” to activities deemed detrimental to US interests in the Western Hemisphere.

The State Department said that it also encompasses actions such as facilitating access to strategic assets, undermining regional security initiatives, and conducting influence operations that challenge the sovereignty of countries within the region. The inclusion of family members indicates that Washington aims for these restrictions to have tangible personal repercussions beyond those directly involved.

US visa restrictions already implemented on 26 people The State Department has confirmed that visa restrictions have been enacted on 26 people throughout the Western Hemisphere as part of the expanded framework. The department described this action as a component of ongoing initiatives aimed at protecting US national security and preserving economic and strategic interests within the region.

These restrictions are being enforced under the Immigration and Nationality Act, which grants the US government the authority to refuse entry to individuals considered a threat to foreign policy or national security. The US has stated that it will persist in utilizing available measures to uphold the policy and achieve its regional security goals.

The announcement does not disclose any names, countries of origin, or specific details regarding the adversarial entities involved, intentionally leaving the extent of the policy's application vague.