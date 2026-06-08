US visa woes: IT professional’s H-1B dream falls apart even after spending nearly 7 lakhs, ‘I honestly don’t know…’

Amid H-1B related woes, a Reddit user opened up about their dreams of working in the US, saying it slowly faded away after years of trying.

After spending ₹ 7 lakh on H-1B process, tech worker says US dream is still on hold (Pexel/Representative image)(Pexel)

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In a Reddit post, the user mentioned that going to the US was one of the biggest career goals when they started working in the IT industry. The user's former employers applied for an H-1B visa for five times, but none of those applications were selected in the H-1B lottery system.

H-1B application: From being selected to rejected

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the user decided to make one final effort to secure the visa, approaching a consultancy for the process and paying nearly ₹7 lakh. This time, the user’s H-1B application was selected in the lottery, giving hope that the US dream could finally come true. The visa petition was then filed successfully after the lottery selection. But the process took a negative turn as the petition was later denied.

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{{^usCountry}} “Finally, I decided to give it one last try through a consultancy by paying nearly 7 lakhs. This time, the H-1B got picked and the petition was filed successfully. Unfortunately, the petition later got denied due to mistakes and issues from the consultancy side,” the user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Finally, I decided to give it one last try through a consultancy by paying nearly 7 lakhs. This time, the H-1B got picked and the petition was filed successfully. Unfortunately, the petition later got denied due to mistakes and issues from the consultancy side,” the user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com could not independently verify the claims shared by the Reddit user. The story is based solely on information provided in the social media post. H-1B petition denied {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com could not independently verify the claims shared by the Reddit user. The story is based solely on information provided in the social media post. H-1B petition denied {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The user said the application was rejected because of errors and compliance problems by the consultancy. The reddit post includes information from a denial notice issued by the USCIS. According to the notice, the consultancy told the USCIS that it had only 50 employees, the Reddit user said. USCIS found fee issue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The user said the application was rejected because of errors and compliance problems by the consultancy. The reddit post includes information from a denial notice issued by the USCIS. According to the notice, the consultancy told the USCIS that it had only 50 employees, the Reddit user said. USCIS found fee issue {{/usCountry}}

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Based on that claim, the consultancy paid a lower filing fee that is meant for small employers. USCIS records, however, showed that the consultancy had more than 80 approved H-1B petitions over the previous three years, as per the post. Because of those records, USCIS determined that the consultancy did not qualify for the reduced fee category.

USCIS then asked the consultancy to pay the remaining fee amount and submit supporting evidence. The user said the additional payment submitted by the consultancy was returned unpaid. The consultancy failed to provide the required documents requested by USCIS. Due to these fee-related and documentation issues, the petition was ultimately denied, according to the notice shared by the user.

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Nearly two years have passed since the denial, the user said. During this period, the user claimed to have not received any meaningful update about the status of the matter. The user regularly follows up with the consultancy seeking answers. However, the consultancy continues to give the same response: that it is "working on it."

Seeking refund and answers

The prolonged silence has left the user uncertain about the future of his H-1B process. The user is now questioning whether, “I should completely give up hope of obtaining the visa through this route,”

The user is also considering asking the consultancy for at least a partial refund because of what happened with the petition. The post highlights the frustration and uncertainty faced by some visa applicants when immigration processes are delayed or affected by third-party errors.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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