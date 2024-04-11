US weighs impending Iran Missile Strike on Israel; Biden's commitment to security ‘iron clad’

The US and its allies deem major Iran missile strikes against Israeli government targets as imminent. A new Bloomberg report details that the six-month-old conflict is far from over, as the potential violent attack may follow in the next few days. in what would mark a significant widening of the six-month-old conflict, according to people familiar with the intelligence. This combination photo shows President Joe Biden, left, on March 8, 2024, in Wallingford, Pa., and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 28, 2023. Biden and Netanyahu spoke Monday, March 18, in their first interaction in more than a month as the divide has grown between allies over food crisis in Gaza, conduct of war. (AP Photo)(AP)

People in contact with the intelligence claimed that high-precision missiles ma be used to accomplish the assault. Certain officials from the US and Israeli intelligence are, in fact, positive that the attack may follow soon, which is no longer a matter of uncertainty.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Iran's potential missile attack on Israel

Iran's ensuing threats are supposedly a response to Israel's attack in Damascus, Syria, last week that claimed the lives of several veteran Iranian military officials. Israel has maintained its ambiguity in this case.

Per the tip, Israel's Western allies believe that government and military operations will be singled out in the attack – civilian spaces are not likely to be hampered in the process. Reportedly, the US is helping Israel by sharing these intelligence estimations despite its other call-outs for Israel to ceasefire in Gaza.

Also read | Israel to open new north Gaza crossing for overseas aid

"As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is iron clad. Let me say it again, iron clad - all we can to protect Israel’s security,” said Joe Biden on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Israel is already planning out another offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza, as it awaits the attack from Iran (or its proxies, primarily Hezbollah - that has been firing at Israel since the Hamas conflict kicked off in October). Additionally, believing the allies' assessments, Israel has publicly issued threats of a counterattack to Iran if the Israeli soil is laid ruin. While preparing for the possible attacks, Israeli officials are requesting emergency supplies, such as generators and satellite phones.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme leader of Iran, equated the Damascus strike with an assault on Iran and reiterated their claims of a violent payback on Wednesday.

Subsequently, the Brent crude prices leapt up over 1% to trade above $90 a barrel. Moreover, oil has witnessed a 16% spike this year since, with Middle East war risks in the air.

Israel's preparation for the potential attack also had authorities muddle the navigational signals over Tel Aviv.