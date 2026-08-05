Usha Vance says she initially thought welcoming new child would disrupt family's routine, ‘I had all sorts of angst…’

Second Lady Usha Vance has opened up about becoming a mother of four, saying she initially worried that welcoming another child could disrupt her family's routine. On Tuesday, in her first interview with Fox since the birth of her son, Alec Neel Vance, she said those fears quickly disappeared, and the newest addition has only strengthened the family's bond.

Second Lady Usha Vance has opened up about becoming a mother of four, saying she initially worried that welcoming another child could disrupt her family's routine. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

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Vice President JD Vance and Usha announced the birth of their fourth child on July 20 through Instagram, revealing that baby Alec Neel Vance was born on July 19.

The couple said both mother and baby were healthy, while their three older children were "overjoyed" to welcome their younger brother.

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Usha Vance reflects on becoming a mother of four

Speaking from the Vice President's Residence, Usha Vance described the transition as smoother than she expected. “It's been really lovely so far,” she told Fox News Digital.

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{{^usCountry}} She said one of the biggest surprises has been watching her older children embrace their baby brother. “They're always fighting over holding him,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said one of the biggest surprises has been watching her older children embrace their baby brother. “They're always fighting over holding him,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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“When we do diaper changes or clothes changes, one of them is always there helping. They’re willing to burp him, they want to grab things for him, they want to entertain him,” she added.

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The SLOTUS further shared that she and Vice President JD Vance intentionally spend one-on-one time with each child every day to ensure they continue receiving individual attention.

"For example, we go out and do something every day," she said. “Yesterday was my middle child's day. We went to a bookstore, we went to lunch and did a quick return at a shop. The whole time, it was really special.”

She added that the children appear to be adjusting well.

“They feel like they're getting their own personal time with both of us,” she said. “I'm sure there are going to be hiccups here and there, but for right now, they seem to be really thriving.”

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'I'm really glad we took this plunge'

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Usha Vance acknowledged that before Alec's birth, she questioned whether expanding the family was the right decision.

“I had all sorts of angst about this,” she said. “My family felt so complete. My kids were growing into a new phase.”

Looking back, however, she said the experience has exceeded her expectations.

“I'm really glad that we took this plunge,” she said. “I'm really glad that we decided to move into the unknown and do something that felt like a little bit of a risk to a settled and happy family dynamic because it's only become happier.”

She added, “And we're looking forward to seeing what the next few years bring.”