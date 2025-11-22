Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Usha Vance spotted without wedding ring? Appearance after JD-Erika Kirk hug sparks buzz

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 01:56 am IST

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance, on Wednesday, visited Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in North Carolina.

Second Lady Usha Vance has sparked a buzz after she was apparently spotted without her wedding ring at a public appearance with First Lady of the US, Melania Trump. Vance and Trump on Wednesday, visited Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in North Carolina.

Usha Vance and Melania Trump met with students, educators, military families and Service members.(REUTERS)
Usha Vance and Melania Trump met with students, educators, military families and Service members.(REUTERS)

The White House stated that there they met with students, educators, military families and Service members from both installations. Several photographs from the event were shared widely on social media, and they appeared to show Usha Vance without a ring on her hand.

This has drawn comments from various quarters. “Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune,” remarked Adam Parkhomenko, a political strategist. “It’s happening quicker than we thought…,” said another.

Meanwhile the Democratic Party also commented on the matter on X. “Is JD sleeping on the couch?” they asked.

JD Vance-Usha Vance relationship

Usha and JD Vance's relationship came under the scanner recently after it appeared that the Vice President was expressing his wish that his wife converted to Christianity. Usha Vance is a practicing Hindu, and the VP later clarified that he did not intend to convey that he wished for her to become a Christian.

JD Vance's remarks on his wife came during the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi in October. At the same event, a picture of a hug between the Vice President and CEO of TPUSA and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, went viral. Many criticized the way Erika had placed her hand on the back of Vance's head during the hug.

While Usha Vance's recent photographs, where she appears to be without her wedding ring, have sparked a buzz, there are no reports of any troubles between the Vance couple.

