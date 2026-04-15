US-Iran war: Is Trump planning to extend ceasefire? POTUS' big claim, ‘You’re going to be watching…’

President Donald Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that he is not planning to extend the ceasefire amid the US-Iran war because he does not think it will be “necessary.”

US-Iran war: Is Trump planning to extend ceasefire? POTUS' big claim (AP/PTI) (AP04_13_2026_000613B)(AP)

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"I think you’re going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," Trump said, as reported by Karl in an X post. “I really do.”

Karl then asked Trump whether the war ends with a deal, or "do you just say, look, we knocked out their capability and that’s it?"

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{{^usCountry}} Trump replied, "It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild. They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals. They’re gone, no longer with us." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump replied, "It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild. They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals. They’re gone, no longer with us." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump then added, a statement Kark referred to as an “extraordinary claim”: "If I weren’t president, the world would be torn to pieces." Second round of negotiations underway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump then added, a statement Kark referred to as an “extraordinary claim”: "If I weren’t president, the world would be torn to pieces." Second round of negotiations underway {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a White House official told CNBC on Tuesday morning, April 14, that a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran is currently under discussion, but nothing has been officially scheduled yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a White House official told CNBC on Tuesday morning, April 14, that a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran is currently under discussion, but nothing has been officially scheduled yet. {{/usCountry}}

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Later, Trump told the New York Post that the next US-Iran talks “could be happening over next two days” in Islamabad.

The United States unleashed various weaponry against Iranian targets on Saturday, February 28, including suicide drones, Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth fighters. It also used, for the first time in combat, low-cost one-way attack drones modeled after Iranian designs.

Read More | It's Trump vs the Pope over US-Iran war, ‘support of God’ at its centre | Explained

Operation Epic Fury resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”. Khamenei died shortly after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, a major military operation with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Khamenei’s office.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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