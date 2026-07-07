USPS raises Forever stamp price and adds new mailing fees: Here's what you need to know

The USPS is increasing the prices of several mailing services from Sunday. The changes affect Forever stamps, postcards and some package services. The biggest change is the price of a First-Class Forever Stamp. It will increase from 78 cents to 82 cents, meaning people will have to pay 4 cents more to mail a standard letter.

USPS is raising Forever stamp prices to 82 cents (AP File) (AP File)

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The price of sending a domestic postcard is also going up. It will increase to 65 cents. Sending an international postcard will become more expensive too. The new price will be $1.75. The USPS is also introducing a new fee for certain dangerous packages. A $7.50 hazardous materials (hazmat) handling fee will now apply to hazardous packages sent through Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express, according to The Sun.

USPS Hazmat fee

People who fail to properly label hazardous packages could face a heavy penalty. The USPS will charge a $50 fine for packages that contain hazardous materials but are not correctly marked. Many everyday household products are considered hazardous by the USPS. These include items such as essential oils, nail polish remover and hairspray, among others listed on the USPS website.

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The Postal Service says these price increases are needed because its costs have gone up. According to the USPS, higher operating expenses have made it harder for the agency to remain financially self-funded. The USPS first announced these changes in April. The agency said the higher prices are necessary to continue providing reliable mail delivery across the United States.

Why stamp prices have increased

In its official statement, the USPS said it is facing a serious financial situation. The agency said it is using all available pricing options to deal with rising costs while continuing its universal mail service. The USPS said the goal is to keep delivering mail to every American despite financial pressure. It said the price increases will help it continue serving customers across the country.

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Even after the latest increase, the USPS says its mailing prices remain among the most affordable in the world. However, stamp prices in the US have been rising steadily over the past few years. The cost of mailing letters has increased several times recently.

The jump in stamp prices has been significant over time. A First-Class Forever Stamp cost 55 cents in 2020, compared with 82 cents after this latest increase, showing a rise of 27 cents in about six years.

Overall, Americans will now pay more for mailing letters, postcards and certain packages. The USPS says the changes are aimed at helping the agency manage higher costs and continue its nationwide delivery service.

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