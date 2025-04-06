USAA building on fire, large plume of smoke in Phoenix | VIDEO

The USAA building in Phoenix, Arizona was on fire on Saturday afternoon. Videos on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising from the offices. It is not clear if anyone was injured. Authorities are yet to issue a statement about the cause of the fire. USSA building in Phoenix on fire on Saturday(X/KruseCalifornia)

Locals post videos

A local, @KruseCalifornia, posted a video on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Large flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building as fire trucks rushed to the site.

The USAA building in Phoenix is part of a campus located in the northern part of the city, specifically in the Norterra area near Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road. This campus serves as one of USAA’s major operational hubs outside its San Antonio headquarters.

The Phoenix campus spans 575 acres. The multi-use facility is primarily focused on supporting USAA’s financial services for military members, veterans, and their families.