Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

USAA building on fire, large plume of smoke in Phoenix | VIDEO

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 06, 2025 05:23 AM IST

The USAA building in Phoenix, Arizona was on fire on Saturday afternoon

The USAA building in Phoenix, Arizona was on fire on Saturday afternoon. Videos on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising from the offices. It is not clear if anyone was injured. Authorities are yet to issue a statement about the cause of the fire.

USSA building in Phoenix on fire on Saturday(X/KruseCalifornia)
USSA building in Phoenix on fire on Saturday(X/KruseCalifornia)

Locals post videos

A local, @KruseCalifornia, posted a video on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Large flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building as fire trucks rushed to the site.

The USAA building in Phoenix is part of a campus located in the northern part of the city, specifically in the Norterra area near Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road. This campus serves as one of USAA’s major operational hubs outside its San Antonio headquarters.

The Phoenix campus spans 575 acres. The multi-use facility is primarily focused on supporting USAA’s financial services for military members, veterans, and their families.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / USAA building on fire, large plume of smoke in Phoenix | VIDEO
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On