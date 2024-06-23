Utah father of six kills self, wife after sharing chilling Facebook post: ‘No matter how crappy…’

The American Fork couple was found dead in their $1.34-million home in a suspected murder-suicide on Thursday. According to police, the 57-year-old Utah man allegedly shot his 52-year-old wife before taking his own life. They were identified as Olin Johnson and Kerilyn Johnson. Olin Johnson and Kerilyn Johnson were found dead in their home on Thursday.(Facebook)

The incident comes days after Olin reflected on being a “crappy person” in his final chilling Facebook post.

The American Fork Police have not revealed a motive for the killing, but confirmed that one of their kids found their bodies.

The couple's neighbours claimed they were playing softball with them the night before the shooting and that they did not notice any issues between them as Olin made suggestions about his future plans, according to KUTV.

Olin even expressed his affection for his motorcycle before the incident.

A look at Olin's FB post

“No matter how crappy a person I am, motorcycles always love me back. Oh and skiing. Skiing loves me too,” Olin wrote in a FB post on June 18, along with images in which he can be seen skiing and riding a bike.

Olin's account, which featured his wife and his family, read, "father to 6 great kids and one Beautiful wife."

“The family is requesting privacy as they grieve their loss. We express our most profound and sincere condolences to the family and friends of Olin and Kerilyn,” police stated.

As per Olin's LinkedIn profile, he is the proprietor of Simtek Modular, a service firm that produces modular panels for force-on-force training. They have been completed several projects for the the US Border Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

They duo recently travelled to Australia to celebrate Kerilyn's birthday, as per his recent posts. He even complimented her bread-making skills in another post.

Kerilyn Johnson was working with BYU School of Music as an adjunct faculty member. She was also private studio at home.

Utah couple's friend create GoFundMe

Meanwhile, one of their friends created a GoFundMe to raise funds for their funeral arrangements, urging people to help the devastated family and support their six children amid the tragedy.

“It is hoped that they would not need to shoulder the financial burden of paying for funeral expenses and other unexpected costs over the coming weeks and months.”