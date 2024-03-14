 Utah parents held for allegedly raping daughter in a bid to teach her about… - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / Utah parents allegedly admit to sexually abusing teen daughter in a bid to teach her about…

Utah parents allegedly admit to sexually abusing teen daughter in a bid to teach her about…

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 08:09 PM IST

Utah parents were arrested for allegedly raping their teenage daughter for more than a year, claiming that it was an attempt to teach her about intercourse as it was “safer” than for her to engage in sex with strangers.

The 15-year-old's stepfather and mother were arrested on Thursday in Provo, Utah.(Provo Police)

The 15-year-old's stepfather and mother were arrested on Thursday in Provo, Utah, and charged with forcible adultery, object rape, and forceful sexual assault, according to online prison records obtained by KSL. The man faces an extra rape charge.

Here's what led police to rescue the Utah rape victim

According to a police booking affidavit, the victim called cops on Thursday and claimed that her father had been raping her for more than a year.

When interrogated by investigators, the couple, both in their mid 30s, admitted to having sexual relations with their daughter.

Both the accused may face additional charges if formal counts are filed by the Utah County Attorney's Office, police said.

Utah couple defend themselves with absurd claim

The couple claimed that they discovered approximately a year ago that their daughter was conversing with strangers online and wanted to meet them for sexual purposes.

The parents, according to affidavit, also learned that the teenager had texted and shared images of herself "in sexual situations" with strangers on Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

The pair allegedly "decided that teaching the victim about sex, and engaging in sexual acts with the victim would be safer for her than having sex with strangers."

According to ABC 4, the mother of five also claimed to authorities that the girl even witnessed them having sex.

The girl reportedly asked her mother about a broken condom, and when the mother reached out to her husband, he rejected having "full intercourse with the victim," the affidavit stated.

However, the father allegedly admitted to the authorities that he had sex with the daughter.

When medical teams reached at their home, the victim told the authorities that her mother was aware about the abuse.

They both have been shifted to the Utah County Jail and a bail has been denied to them as they pose a "substantial risk" to their kids, according to ABC 4.

