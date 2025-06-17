Vance Boelter had 2 Minnesota lawmakers on hitlist; visited Maple Grove and New Hope homes after shooting

Vance Boelter, the suspect charged with the second-degree murder of Democratic representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, visited the homes of two other Minnesota lawmakers on Saturday night, authorities have revealed. This comes a day after the 57-year-old shooter was arrested. He was also charged with the attempted murder of state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Vance Luther Boelter has been charged with murder(via REUTERS)

After the shooting at the Hoffmans' home, Boelter visited a state representative's home in Maple Grove. However, that lawmaker was not at home. Acting US Attorney Joseph H Thompson said that Boelter allegedly went to the home of a state senator in New Hope. After learning about the shooting of the Hoffmans in Champlin, a New Hope police officer went to the senator's home to do a wellness check. The officer found what appeared to be another officer's car. The car was later identified as Boelter's vehicle.

The officer then engaged in conversation with Vance Boelter, but he did not respond. By the time other officers responded, the suspect was gone.

“It is no exaggeration to say that his crimes are the stuff of nightmares,” the assistant US attorney said on Monday.

Boelter surrendered after officials found him in the woods near his home following a massive manhunt that stretched over two days.

Authorities declined to name the two other elected officials who escaped harm. But Democratic Sen Ann Rest said she was told the suspect had parked near her home in New Hope early Saturday.

Boelter sent a text to a family group chat after the shootings. It read: “Dad went to war last night ... I don’t wanna say more because I don’t wanna implicate anybody,” according to an FBI affidavit.

His wife got another text that said: “Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation ... there’s gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don’t want you guys around,” the affidavit said.