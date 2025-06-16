Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Minnesota shooter Vance Boelter had 60 Democrat leaders on his ‘hit list’. Full list

ByHT News Desk
Jun 16, 2025 10:12 AM IST

Former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman was killed in their home.Cops recovered a list of 60 other democrat leaders who were on the shooter's 'hit list'

Vance Boelter, the man suspected of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another, was arrested by cops on Sunday, bringing an end to a massive two-day search that put the entire state on edge.

A handout photo posted by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office appears to show Vance Luther Boelter, 57, the suspected gunman in the shooting deaths of a Minnesota Democratic state lawmaker and her husband.(Reuters)
Former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday in the northern Minneapolis suburbs. Senator John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were injured at their Champlin home, about 9 miles away.

But police have recovered a list of 60 other democrat leaders who were on Vance Boelter's 'hit list', reports Alpha News.

Here's a full list of the leaders who featured on Vance Boelter's hit-list:

  • Zaynab Mohamed – Minneapolis
  • Jennifer A. McEwen – Duluth
  • Kelly L. Morrison – Deephaven
  • Bianca Virnig – Eagan, MN
  • Kaela Berg – Burnsville, MN
  • Nicole Chaisson – Minneapolis
  • Mike Freeman – Hennepin County
  • Keith Ellison – Minnesota
  • Peggy Flanagan – Minnesota
  • Tina Smith – Minnesota
  • Ruth Richardson – Mendota Heights
  • Heather Gustafson – Vadnais Heights
  • Mary Kunesh – New Brighton
  • Melissa Hortman – Brooklyn Park
  • Ilhan Omar – Minnesota
  • Angie Craig – Minnesota
  • Omar Fatah – Minnesota
  • Scott Dibble – Minnesota
  • Steve Cwodzinski – Minnesota
  • Doron Clark – Minnesota
  • Jim Carlson – Minnesota
  • Robert Bierman – Apple Valley
  • Rick Hansen – South St Paul
  • Ginny Klevorn – Plymouth
  • Leon Lillie – North St Paul

Samantha Vang – Brooklyn Center

Matt Norris – Blaine

Brad Tabke – Shakopee

Peter Fischer – White Bear Lake

Lucy Rehm – Chanhassen

Kelly Moller – Shoreview

Jessica Hanson – Burnsville

Mary Frances Clardy – Inver Grove Heights

Esther Agbaje – Minneapolis

Kristin Bahner – Maple Grove

Steve Elkins – Bloomington

Erin P. Murphy – St Paul

Susan Pha – Brooklyn Park

Lindsey Port – Brooklyn Park

Clare Oumou Verbeten – St Paul

Sandra L. Pappas – St Paul

Ann H. Rest – New Hope

Judy Seeberger – Afton

Bonnie S. Westlin – Plymouth

Melissa H. Wiklund – Bloomington

Mackenzie Scott – Minnesota

Sharon Sayles-Belton – Minneapolis

Sarah Stoesz – Minnesota

Shane Swanson – Minnesota

Liz Bolden – Rochester

Kari Dziedzic – Minneapolis

Alice Mann – Edina

Nicole L. Mitchell – Woodbury

Erin K. Maye Quade – Apple Valley

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
