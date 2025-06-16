Minnesota shooter Vance Boelter had 60 Democrat leaders on his ‘hit list’. Full list
Former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman was killed in their home.Cops recovered a list of 60 other democrat leaders who were on the shooter's 'hit list'
Vance Boelter, the man suspected of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another, was arrested by cops on Sunday, bringing an end to a massive two-day search that put the entire state on edge.
Former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday in the northern Minneapolis suburbs. Senator John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were injured at their Champlin home, about 9 miles away.
But police have recovered a list of 60 other democrat leaders who were on Vance Boelter's 'hit list', reports Alpha News.
Here's a full list of the leaders who featured on Vance Boelter's hit-list:
- Zaynab Mohamed – Minneapolis
- Jennifer A. McEwen – Duluth
- Kelly L. Morrison – Deephaven
- Bianca Virnig – Eagan, MN
- Kaela Berg – Burnsville, MN
- Nicole Chaisson – Minneapolis
- Mike Freeman – Hennepin County
- Keith Ellison – Minnesota
- Peggy Flanagan – Minnesota
- Tina Smith – Minnesota
- Ruth Richardson – Mendota Heights
- Heather Gustafson – Vadnais Heights
- Mary Kunesh – New Brighton
- Melissa Hortman – Brooklyn Park
- Ilhan Omar – Minnesota
- Angie Craig – Minnesota
- Omar Fatah – Minnesota
- Scott Dibble – Minnesota
- Steve Cwodzinski – Minnesota
- Doron Clark – Minnesota
- Jim Carlson – Minnesota
- Robert Bierman – Apple Valley
- Rick Hansen – South St Paul
- Ginny Klevorn – Plymouth
- Leon Lillie – North St Paul
Samantha Vang – Brooklyn Center
Matt Norris – Blaine
Brad Tabke – Shakopee
Peter Fischer – White Bear Lake
Lucy Rehm – Chanhassen
Kelly Moller – Shoreview
Jessica Hanson – Burnsville
Mary Frances Clardy – Inver Grove Heights
Esther Agbaje – Minneapolis
Kristin Bahner – Maple Grove
Steve Elkins – Bloomington
Erin P. Murphy – St Paul
Susan Pha – Brooklyn Park
Lindsey Port – Brooklyn Park
Clare Oumou Verbeten – St Paul
Sandra L. Pappas – St Paul
Ann H. Rest – New Hope
Judy Seeberger – Afton
Bonnie S. Westlin – Plymouth
Melissa H. Wiklund – Bloomington
Mackenzie Scott – Minnesota
Sharon Sayles-Belton – Minneapolis
Sarah Stoesz – Minnesota
Shane Swanson – Minnesota
Liz Bolden – Rochester
Kari Dziedzic – Minneapolis
Alice Mann – Edina
Nicole L. Mitchell – Woodbury
Erin K. Maye Quade – Apple Valley