Minnesota shooter Vance Boelter had 60 Democrat leaders on his ‘hit list’. Full list

Vance Boelter, the man suspected of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another, was arrested by cops on Sunday, bringing an end to a massive two-day search that put the entire state on edge. A handout photo posted by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office appears to show Vance Luther Boelter, 57, the suspected gunman in the shooting deaths of a Minnesota Democratic state lawmaker and her husband.(Reuters)

Former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday in the northern Minneapolis suburbs. Senator John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were injured at their Champlin home, about 9 miles away.

But police have recovered a list of 60 other democrat leaders who were on Vance Boelter's 'hit list', reports Alpha News.

Here's a full list of the leaders who featured on Vance Boelter's hit-list:

Zaynab Mohamed – Minneapolis

Jennifer A. McEwen – Duluth

Kelly L. Morrison – Deephaven

Bianca Virnig – Eagan, MN

Kaela Berg – Burnsville, MN

Nicole Chaisson – Minneapolis

Mike Freeman – Hennepin County

Keith Ellison – Minnesota

Peggy Flanagan – Minnesota

Tina Smith – Minnesota

Ruth Richardson – Mendota Heights

Heather Gustafson – Vadnais Heights

Mary Kunesh – New Brighton

Melissa Hortman – Brooklyn Park

Ilhan Omar – Minnesota

Angie Craig – Minnesota

Omar Fatah – Minnesota

Scott Dibble – Minnesota

Steve Cwodzinski – Minnesota

Doron Clark – Minnesota

Jim Carlson – Minnesota

Robert Bierman – Apple Valley

Rick Hansen – South St Paul

Ginny Klevorn – Plymouth

Leon Lillie – North St Paul

Samantha Vang – Brooklyn Center

Matt Norris – Blaine

Brad Tabke – Shakopee

Peter Fischer – White Bear Lake

Lucy Rehm – Chanhassen

Kelly Moller – Shoreview

Jessica Hanson – Burnsville

Mary Frances Clardy – Inver Grove Heights

Esther Agbaje – Minneapolis

Kristin Bahner – Maple Grove

Steve Elkins – Bloomington

Erin P. Murphy – St Paul

Susan Pha – Brooklyn Park

Lindsey Port – Brooklyn Park

Clare Oumou Verbeten – St Paul

Sandra L. Pappas – St Paul

Ann H. Rest – New Hope

Judy Seeberger – Afton

Bonnie S. Westlin – Plymouth

Melissa H. Wiklund – Bloomington

Mackenzie Scott – Minnesota

Sharon Sayles-Belton – Minneapolis

Sarah Stoesz – Minnesota

Shane Swanson – Minnesota

Liz Bolden – Rochester

Kari Dziedzic – Minneapolis

Alice Mann – Edina

Nicole L. Mitchell – Woodbury

Erin K. Maye Quade – Apple Valley