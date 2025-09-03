Venezuela drug boat strike: First details about anti-narco terrorist operation revealed

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the US military attacked a vessel from Venezuela in the Caribbean, further alleging that it was carrying illegal drugs. The 79-year-old, however, did not get into specifics. He did not say what kind of drugs were being targeted or who was on board. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives to board his plane at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead(AFP)

“We just, over the last few minutes, literally shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat, a lot of drugs in that boat,” Trump told reporters. “And there's more where that came from. We have a lot of drugs pouring into our country, coming in for a long time ... These came out of Venezuela.”

He said the Pentagon would soon be providing further details.

Marco Rubio reveals details

Secretary of State Rubio said that the vessel was operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization. The Venezuelan Communications Ministry did not immediately respond to the Trump administration's claims.

“As @potus just announced moments ago, today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization,” Rubio wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The United States has deployed warships in the southern Caribbean with the aim of following through on Trump's pledge to crack down on drug cartels. Seven US warships, along with one nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, are either in the region or expected to be there soon, bringing along more than 4,500 sailors and Marines.

While US Coast Guard and Navy ships regularly operate in the Southern Caribbean, the current buildup exceeds the usual deployments in the region.

(With inputs from Reuters)