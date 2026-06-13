Victor Mata Villarreal: 5 things to know about Midland, Texas, mass shooting suspect

A shooting in Midland, Texas, left one person dead and 10 others injured on Friday before authorities located the suspected gunman deceased inside a building following a lengthy standoff. Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 45-year-old Victor Mata Villarreal of Odessa.

Texas authorities have identified Victor Mata Villarreal, 45, as the suspect in a shooting in Midland that left one person dead and 10 others injured.(Midland Police Department)

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According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), officers responded around 8 a.m. CST to reports of an active shooter in the 4600 block of West Wall Street.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Read more: Midland mass shooting suspect: 5 things to know as 1 dead, several injured in Texas

5 things to know about Victor Mata Villarreal

1. Victor Mata Villarreal is from Odessa. Texas authorities named Victor Mata Villarreal, 45, as the individual responsible for Friday's shooting in Midland. Officials said he lived in nearby Odessa, which is located roughly 20 miles southwest of Midland.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Villarreal barricaded himself inside a building. According to DPS's preliminary findings, Villarreal allegedly opened fire on officers and bystanders before barricading himself inside an abandoned veterinary clinic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Villarreal barricaded himself inside a building. According to DPS's preliminary findings, Villarreal allegedly opened fire on officers and bystanders before barricading himself inside an abandoned veterinary clinic. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities established a perimeter around the building and conducted a standoff that lasted several hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities established a perimeter around the building and conducted a standoff that lasted several hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Villarreal was found dead after the mass shooting. Law enforcement used drones and robotic equipment during the standoff. Midland Mayor Lori Blong said authorities later confirmed Villarreal was dead inside the building. Officials have not yet disclosed how he died. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Villarreal was found dead after the mass shooting. Law enforcement used drones and robotic equipment during the standoff. Midland Mayor Lori Blong said authorities later confirmed Villarreal was dead inside the building. Officials have not yet disclosed how he died. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Villarreal was already wanted by the police before Friday's mass shooting. Authorities said Villarreal was wanted for attempted capital murder of a peace officer before Friday's shooting. Investigators allege he fired multiple rounds at a Midland police officer during a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, June 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Villarreal was already wanted by the police before Friday's mass shooting. Authorities said Villarreal was wanted for attempted capital murder of a peace officer before Friday's shooting. Investigators allege he fired multiple rounds at a Midland police officer during a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, June 10. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer was not injured.

5. Villarreal's pursuit began with a traffic stop. The City of Midland states that the incident occurred at approximately 11:23 pm when a Midland Police officer attempted to pull over Vilarreal's car on a nearby road.

The car did not immediately stop, according to the police, and drove for a few blocks before coming to a stop. Villarreal then exited his vehicle and allegedly opened fire with a rifle. He reportedly got back into the car and left the area when the officer fired back.

His abandoned vehicle was later found nearby.

Read more: Midland, Texas mass shooting update: What we know about the suspect and victims; first details out

Midland shooting victims update

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Midland Memorial Hospital reported that several victims received emergency treatment following the shooting. Hospital officials said five patients had been discharged. Four victims underwent surgery, and three were later moved to recovery. One patient remained in surgery at the time of the latest update.

In a statement, the hospital said, “We appreciate the collaboration across our community throughout this incident and are grateful for the dedication of our medical staff and employees during this time of tragedy.”

According to WGN9, the hospital also announced a community blood drive scheduled for June 13 from 9 am to 2:30 pm to replenish supplies following the emergency.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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