Vile accusations against Joe Biden resurface as Kamala Harris 2028 buzz grows

Former US President Joe Biden is facing renewed criticism from former White House insiders after a bombshell Vanity Fair report resurfaced harsh accusations about his handling of the 2024 election and its impact on former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former President Joe Biden faces backlash from insiders over his handling of the 2024 election and its effects on Vice President Kamala Harris. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)(AP)

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The controversy erupted after excerpts from a Vanity Fair article discussing Harris’ political future and lingering frustration among some Democratic insiders over Biden’s decision to remain in the 2024 race for as long as he did gained traction.

According to the article, Harris’ upcoming book reportedly makes the case that she could have defeated Donald Trump with a longer campaign runway and clearer party support structure.

Read more: 10 big reasons Kamala and Democrats lost to Trump in 2024. DNC's complete report

'Joe Biden f***ed her'

One particularly explosive quote attributed to a former White House aide quickly caught attention.

“Joe Biden f***ed her,” the aide reportedly told Vanity Fair while discussing Harris’ unsuccessful 2024 campaign. The aide further accused Biden of damaging Harris politically by waiting too long to leave the race after concerns over his age and debate performance intensified.

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{{^usCountry}} The Vanity Fair article claims tensions between Biden and Harris worsened during the final months of the campaign, including allegations that Biden privately complained about donors questioning his viability. The source told the outlet, “He f**ked her. And according to her book, he called her the morning of the debate to be like, ‘I heard your donors are talking sh*t about me.’ He was the fucking worst. He’s a pr*ck.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Vanity Fair article claims tensions between Biden and Harris worsened during the final months of the campaign, including allegations that Biden privately complained about donors questioning his viability. The source told the outlet, “He f**ked her. And according to her book, he called her the morning of the debate to be like, ‘I heard your donors are talking sh*t about me.’ He was the fucking worst. He’s a pr*ck.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Vanity Fair report argued that one of Harris’ key justifications for considering another White House run is the belief that she never had sufficient time to build a full-scale presidential campaign after Biden’s late withdrawal from the race. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Vanity Fair report argued that one of Harris’ key justifications for considering another White House run is the belief that she never had sufficient time to build a full-scale presidential campaign after Biden’s late withdrawal from the race. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Kamala Harris makes big claim on Iran war, says ‘Trump pulled into it by Bibi’ Harris 2028 speculation grows; debate increases {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Kamala Harris makes big claim on Iran war, says ‘Trump pulled into it by Bibi’ Harris 2028 speculation grows; debate increases {{/usCountry}}

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The Vanity Fair piece framed that Harris is convinced that circumstances, rather than political inability, prevented her from defeating Trump.

A source told Vanity Fair, referring to both 2020 and 2024 campaigns, “She was at her highest at the beginning of her general election candidacy. As people got more exposure, support declined as she ran that supposedly great campaign. Both times that she’s run, her support has declined as people got exposure.”

Harris's supporters note that late in the election cycle, she inherited an exceptionally challenging political climate, while her critics claim that, despite Biden's unpopularity, she had trouble reaching to the people.

Additionally, voters' worries about Harris in both elections will only grow in 2028. The Harris fundraiser said that "The Democratic Party is angry."

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The fundraiser believes that the 2028 Presidential campaign must resemble a nonviolent revolution. “Anybody who has too long a résumé is screwed. I wouldn’t just put Kamala in that category; I’d put all the front-runners in that category.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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