Violent repeat offender punches female NYPD cop on Bronx sidewalk, gets arrested in wild video

A wild video revealed the moment a repeat offender on probation punched a female NYPD officer, knocking her to the ground on a Bronx sidewalk Thursday evening, August 6. Cops eventually pounced on the violent man, arresting him in the viral video. Repeat offender punches female NYPD cop on Bronx sidewalk, gets arrested in wild video (@CollinRugg/X)

The suspect, 41, was in the midst of an argument with a group of children around 7:10 pm when the female officer tried to intervene. The man then slugged her in the face so hard that she fell to the ground. The incident took place on the corner of Rosedale and Randall avenues.

What does the video show?

Video captured by a bystander showed the dramatic arrest taking place while other officers and witnesses went to help the female officer, who was on the ground with blood on her face. The injured cop is seen getting to her feet while another officer landed at least two haymakers on the suspect as they struggled on the ground.

The alleged attacker is seen constantly resisting arrest. His pants and underwear fall down while he is handcuffed. The injured female cop, who sustained a wound to her lip, had to be rushed to a local hospital in stable condition, police said, according to New York Post.

The suspect has been identified as Ernst Delma. He has been charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, the NYPD said. After being arrested, he was taken to St. Barnabas for evaluation. Delma reportedly has several previous arrests, including for assault and burglary.

PBA president Patrick Hendry condemned the attack in a statement. “Thankfully our sister is recovering from this brutal assault. But this is exactly what happens when the justice system cares more about coddling criminals than backing up cops on the street,” he said.

“We’ll be watching to make sure this individual is charged appropriately and kept off the street. Our sister and her partner did their job. Now everyone else in the criminal justice system needs to do theirs,” Hendry added.