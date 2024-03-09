Viral TikTok ‘husband’ test explained; Psychologists advocate against it, here's why

A now-deleted TikTok video from user @kkenziegreene sparked interest in a new trendy relationship test. As if the orange peel theory, the David Beckam test or the Ketchup challenges didn't already turn out to be red flags that initiated countless heated fights instead of deepening romance, here comes another one to join the list of disastrous TikTok couple challenges - the Husband Test. In her original video, Kenzie Greene called her boyfriend, her husband, to see how he'd react to the well-planned-ahead Freudian slip. How did he react? He interjected her, “I'm not your husband”, and immediately turned off the video. Kenzie Greene's original TikTok video has been deleted. Another user, @princepetti, re-uploaded it on their profile for the internet to watch again.

What many would call a not-so ‘W’ moment instantly became the talk of the internet as commenters dropped heavily taunting remarks under the video. Many branded Greene's boyfriend as uncaring and not seriously committed to the relationship. Others jumped on the bandwagon to ‘test’ their partners. Most uploads saw the boyfriends left in a confused daze, while some genuinely vibed with the unexpected comment. Despite the internet taking up arms against those who were unnerved by the husband-title-drop mid-conversation, it's apparent that these TikTok tests have nothing to do with relationships otherwise.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Putting aside all the sneering judgements passed online, even experts found this TikTok challenge wildly problematic. Here's how they reacted to the new viral social media trend.

Experts react to the viral TikTok Husband Test

In a USA Today report, social psychologist Sara Nasserzadeh's comment sheds light on some “psychological common sense." She outrightly points out how things said out-of-context may leave the other party startled, and that's something she didn't have to explain; it's all common sense.

Also read | What is Chroming, the dangerous viral TikTok trend claiming kids' lives?

Psychotherapist Marni Feuerman adds to the same line of thought: “There could be a lot going on for him that we just don't know or understand.” The stunned reaction could tell you more about the person's general outlook on marriage instead of how important he perceives his partner's presence in his life. Feuerman emphasises that it correlates to how he “doesn't ever see himself getting married and doesn't want to ever be a husband,” rather than it being about the girl next to him in his current relationship.

People may kick off these unfeeling internet trends without a coherent thought behind their intentions to incite drama. Reality TV drama enthusiasts can quickly tell you how titillating that entertainment quotient is.

Feuerman redirects these people's attention to “direct communication” instead. She already sees them having to do a test to determine their relationship's strength as a big red flag.

On a different note, while many partakers lightheartedly jump into these trends, contradicting significant numbers are firmly serious about it. It further extends a very sad picture of the fear of loneliness perturbing them inside. In such cases, taking these tests could swiftly take a more detrimental turn than one could imagine. If that's the case, it's advised for these participants to look within instead of projecting their insecurities by suggesting these ill-timed and frivolous challenges. Having one-to-one deep and vulnerable talks with your partner may go a great way in healing your emotional fractures, too.