What is Ketchup Challenge? Viral TikTok trend explained

What would be a valid reason to leave your partner? Although the jury is still out on that discussion, internet seems to have its curious ways to handle debates of any and every nature. A new Ketchup Challenge TikTok trend has gone viral and ladies have been making their rounds to test their relationship's strength with this up and coming Gen-Z theory. The viral Ketchup TikTok trend has been going around since 2023, and keeps racking more and more iterations in the new year too.(New York Post)

Ketchup Challenge TikTok trend explained

It's as simple as anything could be. As per the directions of this viral theory testing relationships, TikTokers pour the table condiment on their kitchen counters. Once the first messy task is accomplished, they ask their male partners to wipe it off.

Although the steps to carry out the challenge are equated with being a child's play, it's the following consequence that makes all the difference. The simple task that isn't exactly a ‘challenging’ one has been met with varied responses. Ladies have been hit with the realization that their partners aren't as well-versed with the task of cleaning up, thus bringing us back to the idea of it being a ‘challenge’ after all.

This Ketchup Theory originally gained traction in December 2023 when a TikTok user posted the video of her fiance having a go at the task of cleaning up the mess. He did so by using only a paper towel, and the infuriated commenters sharply responded to his “incompetence” as the whole wiping off rigmarole extended into an even untidier ordeal.

Katherine's video captioned “He Stresses Me Out, This Is Why I Do The Cleaning” has now garnered over 33 million views, resulting in many more follow-up imitations of the Ketchup experiment.

The lighthearted Ketchup TikTok trend hasn't always resulted in heated replies. Other comments have often highlighted the physical comedy of the situation, especially with some men going at it as if they've never cleaned anything before.

In another recent TikTok video posted in January 2024, user @bizwithamina squirted a huge amount of ketchup on the counter. Soon after, her flabbergasted boyfriend quickly jumped into action. Despite using a wood-specific cleaner for the final touch-up, he was applauded for having done “better than most”, as one user commented. Plus, even the TikToker was “impressed” by the results.

As for another user @debbiekval's partner, things didn't go smoothly. Using several napkins picked right after the other, he kept going in circles, making the mess even messier. Another user went on to comment, “Ngl this is a valid reason to leave him”. While many users have had light and happy-go-lucky fun with this goofy trend, others have come up with snappy wisecracks, having had enough of the so-called ‘challenge’ and the TikTok theory.