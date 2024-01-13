Why are Gen Z teens doing the 'nose cover' pose in family photos? Privacy or pose?

Many parents love to take family photos with their Gen Z kids, but the teens are not so keen on it. They have a new trick to avoid showing their faces: the ‘nose cover.’ Gen Z explains the new face of privacy in photos(Paris Fury/Instagram)

This is when they use their hands to hide the middle part of their face, leaving only their eyes and mouth visible. They do this to please their parents, who want them in the picture, but also to protect their privacy.

One of the teens who does this is Venezuela Fury, the daughter of famous boxer Tyson Fury. She and her cousin, Valentino, have been seen doing the ‘nose cover’ in several recent photos, making some people wonder: Why?

Why the 'Nose Cover'?

Michelle Harris, a parent who also faced this issue with her son, told The Sun how she tried to understand his behaviour.

“I asked him, ‘Why?’ after many failed attempts to get a nice Christmas family photo,” she said. “Are you OK? Why don’t you want to be in the family photos anymore? You are such a handsome boy.” And then the big question- “Are you being bullied?” She was “surprised” by his answer, “No, but I will be if you post pictures of me online without my permission!”

According to Harris, teens today are very active online and often look for embarrassing photos of their peers on social media to make fun of them.

By covering their faces, they can avoid being mocked or harassed.

Harris said, “As parents, we want to document everything. Their first step, every tooth, the braces, the pimples and then we proudly share them online without thinking how harmful this can be for our kids in their own online communities.”

Amanda Jenner, a parenting expert, also explained that the “nose cover” trend is related to the teens’ self-consciousness about their appearance, especially during their acne-prone phase. She told The Sun, “We need to remember that this phase is normal and part of growing up, where they want to be independent and have their own boundaries. These are important developmental steps.”

Online world is ‘hard’ for teens

She added that the online world can be “hard” for teens, especially when their parents post unflattering or unedited photos of them on Facebook. The “nose cover” gives them some control over their image.

She said, “It’s sad that we can’t share and celebrate our family photos, but this is how it is now.”

Harris recalled that in the past, photos were only kept in albums and rarely seen by others, but now, “even changing your WhatsApp profile picture with your child in it can be circulated online and used against them. “Maybe we should ask our teens for their consent and agree on what we can and can’t post,” she continued.

“After all, I wouldn’t like it if someone posted a spotty photo of me online either — would you?”