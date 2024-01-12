Swedish woman's hair freezes as she steps out at -30 degrees Celsius temperature. Watch

As the temperature in Sweden dropped to bone-chilling levels, a social media influencer from the country showed its impact on people. Elvira Lundgren demonstrated how unfavourable the weather is by freezing her hair by stepping outside in the icy -30 degrees Celsius temperature. Since she shared the video, it went viral on social media, garnering a flurry of responses. The woman's hair froze in the sub-zero temperature. (Instagram/@Elvira Lundgren)

"Temperatures have reached -30°C, and I just had to do a little experiment," wrote Lundgren in the caption of her post. (Also Read: How cold is too cold? Temperature is minus 43.6 Celsius in Sweden, a record)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The clip shows Lundgren standing outside in the freezing temperature. As she has her hair down, you can see that it has frozen in the cold. A text inlay on the clip also informs that she is in Northern Sweden.

Watch the video of the influencer here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has close to 10 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Man steps outside in extreme cold with a bowl of ramen, it freezes)

Check out what people said about it here:

An individual wrote, "You'll get a cold in your head."

A second added, "I wish I had 1% of your immune system. The second it hits 40°F I’m sick until it’s summer again."

"Goku, is that you?" joked a third.

A fourth said, "I did that once and never ever again. I learned my lesson."

A fifth shared, "Oh my God, my heart stopped, you can lose your hair like that!"

"How can you even stand there without a cap and a proper winter jacket," said a sixth.