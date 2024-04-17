Viral video shows how a North Carolina high school student slapped a female teacher in the classroom

A Parkland High School student has been booked under assault charges after a “disturbing video” of the student slapping his female class teacher went viral on social media. Parkland High Student slaps teacher, faces assault charges(X)

The student (name not revealed) is seen in the video confronting the teacher with a slap that seemed to leave the educator unfazed.

The teacher, maintaining composure, is heard saying, “Do you think that affected me anyway,” while sitting back calmly.

The student menacingly asks, “Want me to hit you again,” to which the teacher replies, “I don’t want it.”

But the student suddenly struck the teacher again from the right side, knocking her glasses off.

The student’s actions were met with laughter from some classmates, as he continued to berate the teacher, saying, “The f**k’s wrong with you, what you gonna do, still sit in that chair ’cause you a bitch. Ain’t nobody even coming, you got slapped,” followed by, “B**ch go back to teaching.”

Parkland School condemned the student's behaviour

Tricia McManus, Superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, stated, “This behavior will not be tolerated. At no time is it acceptable for students to put their hands on a teacher in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.”

“My focus now is on making sure that our teacher is taken care of and has the support needed to navigate through the lasting effects of this incident.”

Following the event, the Forsyth Sheriff’s Office announced that the student faced three misdemeanour charges, including assault on a government official, one count of communicating threats, and two counts of misdemeanour assault.

“While we all agree that this incident was deplorable and outrageous to the community, and community organizations. All of us should be outraged when those who educate us can be assaulted,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. expressed.

“We should hold those who teach and educate our children to the highest regard,” he said, and added, “Our hope and our prayer at the FCSO is that we recognize that we as a community must bring order not only to our community but our children. We are praying for wholeness for those students who witnessed this and the educator involved.”

Parkland High School Principal Noel Keener also addressed the incident, warning of disciplinary action in addition to the criminal charges.