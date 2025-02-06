Vivek Ramaswamy manifesting two terms as Ohio Governor just ahead of election

Vivek Ramaswamy has expressed his intention to seek a second term as governor of Ohio despite not yet being elected or officially announcing his candidacy. “Those eight years will go by quickly,” he told the Wall Street Journal. Vivek Ramaswamy emphasizes a long-term vision for Ohio, focusing on business creation and hopes for support from Elon Musk and Donald Trump as he leads in recent polls. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)(AP)

Numerous sources predict Ramaswamy will announce his presidential bid during the upcoming month. Ramaswamy also pursues political office, while several speculate on his ties to billionaire Elon Musk. He left the Department of Government Efficiency last month when the organization became solely controlled by Elon Musk.

“President Trump, Elon and I all agreed the right destination for me to impact the country and implement my vision is elected office and I’m grateful for their encouragement,” he told WSJ. The biotech entrepreneur remains hopeful that his campaign will garner support from both Musk and former President Donald Trump.

ALSO READ| Vivek Ramaswamy responds to report that he was ‘pushed out’ of DOGE: ‘I’ve been drawn in my own journey…’

Outlining his campaign priorities, Ramaswamy told the WSJ that he aims to “shred the regulatory barriers to new business creation.” He envisions Ohio at the “bleeding edge of a new kind of industrial revolution,” spanning industries such as “biotech to cryptocurrency to aerospace to defence to AI.”

Musk appeared to lend his support this week by referring to him as “Governor Ramaswamy” during a live broadcast on X.

Ramaswamy dismissed of getting ‘fired’ from DOGE

Rumours of a falling-out between the two have circulated, suggesting that it played a role in Ramaswamy’s exit from the Department of Government Efficiency. However, Ramaswamy dismissed claims that he had been “fired” by Musk. He stated that their approaches were “different and complementary” and that his departure was motivated by his gubernatorial ambitions.

If he secures Trump’s backing, Ramaswamy will have an advantage in the race to replace current Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, whose term is set to conclude in January 2027.

ALSO READ| Vivek Ramaswamy's exit from Musk-led DOGE was over his H-1b visa remarks: Report

Ramaswamy has previously been overlooked for a government appointment by DeWine. The governor instead selected his lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, to fill the US Senate seat left vacant by Vice President JD Vance.“I wanted someone who knew Ohio. I wanted a workhorse,” DeWine stated.

A Wall Street Journal poll shows 600 likely Republican primary voters in Ohio, conducted on January 26-27, showed Ramaswamy leading the primary with 52 percent support.