Vivek Ramaswamy responds to report that he was ‘pushed out’ of DOGE: ‘I’ve been drawn in my own journey…’

Vivek Ramaswamy addressed reports that he was “pushed out” of his co-leadership role in the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. Vivek Ramaswamy defended his departure from the Department of Government Efficiency, stating it was a strategic choice for his gubernatorial ambitions.(AP)

Host Charlamagne said that God wasn’t convinced by Ramaswamy’s explanation: “I don’t believe you.”

“It was really just an actual mutual decision,” Ramaswamy insisted, adding that there is “no better person” than Musk to head DOGE.

“With a constitutional law focus, with the legislation focus—some of the areas I was focused on, probably the right place to do it is elected office. And so we all agreed on that,” he explained.

Charlamagne, who wasn’t buying it, said, “I hear you, Vivek. I don’t believe you. I think you either got pushed out or you know that it’s going to implode.”

“I think that you know Elon is gonna crash and burn, and you’re a smart guy and you said, ‘You know what, let me get outta dodge and go do my Governor Ohio thing.’”

Ramaswamy praises Trump, eyes Gubernatorial run

Ramaswamy, who appeared on the show to discuss his potential gubernatorial campaign, shared, “In the first week out the gate, I like pretty much everything I’ve seen [from Donald Trump].”

“I’ve been drawn in my own journey to say if I actually care about addressing these issues and not talking about ‘em, there’s actually a lot more that a governor is able to accomplish on a practical level than even somebody sitting at the federal level.”

Charlamagne continued to press, asking if Ramaswamy thought he was pushed out because “Trump rolled back the DEI initiatives.” Ramaswamy firmly denied it, answering, “no,” as Charlamagne continued to question, “How is eliminating government diversity programs like DEI beneficial to anybody other than straight white males?”

“This culture of reviving merit in the country is a very American idea,” the Indian-American entrepreneur replied. “We’re all on very good terms,” he said, adding, “I wouldn’t wanna speak for anybody else, but I will say that [Team Trump is] very supportive” of his gubernatorial aspirations and may offer an official endorsement soon.