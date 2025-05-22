Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Walmart boycott 2.0: What does it mean for shoppers?

BySumanti Sen
May 22, 2025 09:36 AM IST

A boycott of Walmart from May 20 to May 26 was announced by the advocacy group People’s Union USA.

Walmart is facing yet another boycott after March’s economic blackout. A boycott of Walmart from May 20 to May 26 was announced by the advocacy group People’s Union USA, which accused Walmart of “crushing small businesses” and “underpaying” its employees.

Walmart boycott 2.0: What does it mean for shoppers? (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)
Walmart boycott 2.0: What does it mean for shoppers? (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)

What does it mean for shoppers?

Both in-store and online shopping at Walmart locations are included in the boycott. Affiliated Walmart-branded companies like Sam’s Club, as well as private label brands such as Great Value and Equate, are also facing the boycott.

John Schwarz, the founder of The People’s Union, has led several boycott campaigns against major corporations in the past. He urged shoppers to avoid Walmart in a May 20 post on social media, saying, “After all the record profits, all the tax loopholes, all the corporate greed, Walmart now once again wants to raise prices. But this time, because of the tariffs—as if they can't absorb the cost. As if you and I should carry this burden.”

Responding to previous boycott efforts in April, Walmart said in a statement, according to USA Today, “As one of the largest corporate taxpayers in the country, not only do we pay our fair share, we are an economic force multiplier strengthening communities nationwide through job creation, supplier growth, and over $1.7 billion in donations last year.”

The ongoing Walmart boycott is actually part of a wider series of weekly protests organized by The People’s Union. Target is one of the upcoming corporates, with a boycott having been planned from June 3 to 9. A McDonald’s boycott will run from June 24 to 30. The group has reportedly also planned a nationwide consumer blackout on July 4.

Back in March, Schwarz and the People’s Union organized a week-long “economic blackout.” At the time, they urged consumers to avoid making purchases from Amazon’s main site, and also other companies it owns, such as Amazon Alexa, IMDb, Prime Video, Ring, Twitch, Whole Foods, and Zappos.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Walmart boycott 2.0: What does it mean for shoppers?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On