Walmart is facing yet another boycott after March’s economic blackout. A boycott of Walmart from May 20 to May 26 was announced by the advocacy group People’s Union USA, which accused Walmart of “crushing small businesses” and “underpaying” its employees. Walmart boycott 2.0: What does it mean for shoppers? (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)

What does it mean for shoppers?

Both in-store and online shopping at Walmart locations are included in the boycott. Affiliated Walmart-branded companies like Sam’s Club, as well as private label brands such as Great Value and Equate, are also facing the boycott.

John Schwarz, the founder of The People’s Union, has led several boycott campaigns against major corporations in the past. He urged shoppers to avoid Walmart in a May 20 post on social media, saying, “After all the record profits, all the tax loopholes, all the corporate greed, Walmart now once again wants to raise prices. But this time, because of the tariffs—as if they can't absorb the cost. As if you and I should carry this burden.”

Responding to previous boycott efforts in April, Walmart said in a statement, according to USA Today, “As one of the largest corporate taxpayers in the country, not only do we pay our fair share, we are an economic force multiplier strengthening communities nationwide through job creation, supplier growth, and over $1.7 billion in donations last year.”

The ongoing Walmart boycott is actually part of a wider series of weekly protests organized by The People’s Union. Target is one of the upcoming corporates, with a boycott having been planned from June 3 to 9. A McDonald’s boycott will run from June 24 to 30. The group has reportedly also planned a nationwide consumer blackout on July 4.

Back in March, Schwarz and the People’s Union organized a week-long “economic blackout.” At the time, they urged consumers to avoid making purchases from Amazon’s main site, and also other companies it owns, such as Amazon Alexa, IMDb, Prime Video, Ring, Twitch, Whole Foods, and Zappos.