Walmart Charlotte shooting: Massive police presence at Callabridge Ct; first details as scary videos emerge

A shooting took place at Walmart at 9820 Callabridge Ct, Charlotte in North Carolina. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is reportedly investigating the incident that took place on Thursday, as per Joe Bruno of local channel, WSOCTV.

A shooting was reported outside a Walmart in Charlotte, North Carolina. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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While the reporter had initially indicated that there were at least two victims in the shooting, an update clarified that the police are now saying at least one person was shot inside the Walmart. “CMPD is still working the scene but right now says at least one person was shot inside the Walmart and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. No word on arrests yet,” the reporter wrote.

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A massive police presence was reported in the area. This is the same area where there was a homicide outside a Bank of America branch not too long ago, the reporter added. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is yet to officially comment on the current incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The extent of injuries is not known at this point. There are no details on the suspect or suspects either. It is not currently known what led to the shooting. Charlotte Walmart shooting: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The extent of injuries is not known at this point. There are no details on the suspect or suspects either. It is not currently known what led to the shooting. Charlotte Walmart shooting: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Local channel WBTV News shared photos showing massive police presence at the Walmart off Callabridge Ct. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local channel WBTV News shared photos showing massive police presence at the Walmart off Callabridge Ct. {{/usCountry}}

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Photos showed the area was cordoned off with crime scene tape. A video was shared as well, showing sirens flashing and law enforcement officers walking at the scene.

Meanwhile, several people reacted to the news of the shooting in the Walmart area. “Is this a mass shooting? Or a targeted shooting? Prayers..,” one person asked on X. Another added “A Bolo has been issued for a GMC pickup.” However, this could not be confirmed from existing reports.

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“So many cops,” wrote another and shared a photo.

Yet another person recalled the past homicide. “Same shopping center where Bank of America employee was murdered in Feb,” they wrote.

An hour back, when people there became aware of the shooting, one person asked on X, “Hello there, are you responding to the 9820 block of Callabridge Ct for a shooting? Any transports?,” addressing it to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency.

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Meanwhile, many people on Facebook were left wondering what prompted the massive police presence at the Walmart there. “Where is this and what is going on,” one person asked. Another replied “Walmart off Mt Holly Huntersville Rd and Hwy 16 in West Charlotte.” A follow-up comment elucidated further “2 people shot is what I'm hearing from people who recently left. Not sure what caused it, or their condition.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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