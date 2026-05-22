Walmart Charlotte shooting: Massive police presence at Callabridge Ct; first details as scary videos emerge
A shooting was reported at the Walmart at 9820 Callabridge Ct, Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, leaving two victims.
A shooting took place at Walmart at 9820 Callabridge Ct, Charlotte in North Carolina. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is reportedly investigating the incident that took place on Thursday, as per Joe Bruno of local channel, WSOCTV.
While the reporter had initially indicated that there were at least two victims in the shooting, an update clarified that the police are now saying at least one person was shot inside the Walmart. “CMPD is still working the scene but right now says at least one person was shot inside the Walmart and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. No word on arrests yet,” the reporter wrote.
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A massive police presence was reported in the area. This is the same area where there was a homicide outside a Bank of America branch not too long ago, the reporter added. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is yet to officially comment on the current incident.
The extent of injuries is not known at this point. There are no details on the suspect or suspects either. It is not currently known what led to the shooting.
Charlotte Walmart shooting: Scary visuals emerge{{/usCountry}}
The extent of injuries is not known at this point. There are no details on the suspect or suspects either. It is not currently known what led to the shooting.
Charlotte Walmart shooting: Scary visuals emerge{{/usCountry}}
Local channel WBTV News shared photos showing massive police presence at the Walmart off Callabridge Ct.{{/usCountry}}
Local channel WBTV News shared photos showing massive police presence at the Walmart off Callabridge Ct.{{/usCountry}}
Photos showed the area was cordoned off with crime scene tape. A video was shared as well, showing sirens flashing and law enforcement officers walking at the scene.
Meanwhile, several people reacted to the news of the shooting in the Walmart area. “Is this a mass shooting? Or a targeted shooting? Prayers..,” one person asked on X. Another added “A Bolo has been issued for a GMC pickup.” However, this could not be confirmed from existing reports.
“So many cops,” wrote another and shared a photo.
Yet another person recalled the past homicide. “Same shopping center where Bank of America employee was murdered in Feb,” they wrote.
An hour back, when people there became aware of the shooting, one person asked on X, “Hello there, are you responding to the 9820 block of Callabridge Ct for a shooting? Any transports?,” addressing it to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency.
Meanwhile, many people on Facebook were left wondering what prompted the massive police presence at the Walmart there. “Where is this and what is going on,” one person asked. Another replied “Walmart off Mt Holly Huntersville Rd and Hwy 16 in West Charlotte.” A follow-up comment elucidated further “2 people shot is what I'm hearing from people who recently left. Not sure what caused it, or their condition.”