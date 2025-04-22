Walt Disney World announces ‘free kids meal’; Check who is eligible and how to grab one

Walt Disney World on Monday announced that it will offer free meals to kids starting next year. The statement from Walt Disney World comes before the sales opening of 2026 hotel and ticket, which starts on Tuesday. Walt Disney World suggested making reservations in advance due to the limited number of travel packages that can be combined with the complimentary dinner offer.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

A message on the Walt Disney World's website states that the offer is available to kids aged between 3 to 9 and is applicable for arrivals in 2026.

How to avail free dining at Disney

However, there are a few catches to maximize the benefit: For the duration of their visit, all visitors must sign up for the offered dining plan, which will be free for the kids. Moreover, adult parents or guardians are required to stay in a room with eligible kids at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel.

Both the Quick-Service Dining Plan and the Dining Plan, which provide combinations of meals, snacks, and beverages, are available to guests.

Disney World suggested making reservations in advance due to the limited number of travel packages that can be combined with the complimentary dinner offer.

Disney typically doesn't let guests combine the free dinner promotion with other offers, but in 2026, that won't be the case, according to The Points Guy.

According to reports, Disney will also reinstate a 2025 perk that was very popular among its visitors. This included free admission to the water park for travelers lodging at Disney World hotels on the day of check-in.

Also Read: Villains to Avengers: Disney reveals new bold attractions in ambitious theme park resort expansion

What will you get in a free Disney Dining Plan?

Disney Dining Plans come in two different varieties. Regardless of the option selected, guests would be eligible for the complimentary equivalent kids package for any children residing with them.

The Disney Dining Plan includes:

1 table-service meal per night of stay

1 quick-service meal per night of stay

1 snack or nonalcoholic drink per night of stay

1 refillable resort tumbler

The Disney Quick Service Dining Plan includes:

2 quick-service meals per night of stay

1 snack or nonalcoholic drink per night of stay

1 refillable resort tumbler

What benefits will you get while staying in a Disney hotel?

All visitors lodging at Disney resort hotels are eligible for free parking, early theme park admission, advanced access to Disney dining reservations, early entry to Lightning Lanes reservations, and pre-stay savings on a few Magic Bands+.

On some nights, visitors who stay at Disney's deluxe resorts and villas are also eligible for longer evening theme park hours at specific parks.

When will Disney start accepting reservations?

Reservations for the majority of 2026 Disney World vacations will be started on April 22.

Reservations will be accepted until October. Reservations and prices for November and December will be announced later.

The cost of a Disney theme park ticket varies by park and date, but it will remain same until October 2026.