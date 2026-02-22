Was King Charles alerted in 2019 to Prince Andrew's 'secret deals'? Bombshell email reveals all

A whistleblower warned King Charles III as early as 2019 that Prince Andrew, Duke of York’s business relationships risked exploiting the Royal Family’s name, according to documents cited by the Daily Mail. The revelations come amid attention on Andrew’s past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (AFP/ Reuters)

The reported email, sent to Charles when he was Prince of Wales via royal lawyers Farrer & Co, alleged that controversial financier David Rowland was benefiting from his links to Andrew.

What the whistleblower alleged The communication claimed Andrew’s conduct suggested he viewed his relationship with Rowland as “more important than that of his family,” and warned of the “abuse of the Royal Family’s name.” A follow-up email, copied to palace aides and legal representatives, reportedly stated that evidence “unequivocally proves” such misuse.

It also alleged that Rowland paid Andrew to help secure a Luxembourg banking licence for his private bank, Banque Havilland, and included what were described as Andrew’s bank details.

Rowland has rejected wrongdoing and dismissed the licensing claim.

Business links and official travel Emails reviewed Daily Mail appear to indicate that Rowland and his son Jonathan joined Andrew on overseas trips during his tenure as the UK’s taxpayer-funded trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. The visits included China and former Soviet states, where Andrew allegedly highlighted business opportunities connected to his official role.

The report further said Rowland provided financial assistance linked to Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson and later paid off a £1.5 million loan for the prince.

Scrutiny and Epstein links The revelations come amid renewed attention on Andrew’s past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations he shared sensitive information with him: claims Andrew has repeatedly denied.

According to the report, Andrew was arrested on Thursday local time on suspicion of misconduct in public office and released under investigation. Authorities have not provided further details.

Palace response A Buckingham Palace source told the newspaper that, given the ongoing police inquiry, it could not comment on the whistleblower email and said any relevant material should be shared with investigators.

UK politicians cited in the report called for police to examine the latest claims.

Victims’ lawyer Gloria Allred told the BBC that members of the Royal Family should cooperate with investigators if requested.

Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne, prompting debate over whether legislation should remove him from the line of succession as investigations continue.

Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.