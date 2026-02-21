DiCaprio in Epstein files? Truth behind viral claims about cannibalism
Claims connecting Leonardo DiCaprio to Jeffrey Epstein and cannibalism have resurfaced on social media.
Recent social media posts have revived claims that Leonardo DiCaprio appears in documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with some posts escalating into conspiracy theories, including cannibalism allegations. Available records and credible reporting, however, show no evidence supporting such claims.
Millions of documents tied to Epstein investigations and litigation have been released in the recent, including emails, contact references and witness accounts. However, appearing in these materials does not indicate criminal wrongdoing or awareness of Epstein’s abuse.
DiCaprio’s name surfaces in correspondence spanning several years.
In a June 2009 email attributed to former UK minister Peter Mandelson, Epstein was asked whether international companies might seek DiCaprio’s endorsement.
Another 2016 email exchange involving an account bearing the name Deepak Chopra referenced the possibility of arranging a dinner and asked whether DiCaprio “would want to have dinner,” with a reply stating the actor could be asked if available.
Additional references appear in third-party anecdotes describing Epstein boasting about high-profile acquaintances. Cosmopolitan noted there is no confirmation that DiCaprio met Epstein or knew of his crimes.
What the files do — and do not — prove
Legal experts and media reports have repeatedly stressed that many public figures appear in Epstein-related filings because they were mentioned in emails, contact lists or witness testimony. Inclusion does not imply involvement in wrongdoing.
The files also contain references to prominent figures across politics, entertainment and business, reflecting Epstein’s extensive social network rather than verified relationships.
Online rumors linking Epstein documents to cannibalism claims have no basis in court records or credible reporting. Fact-checking organizations and mainstream coverage have found no evidence supporting such allegations.
Responding to questions on X, Grok replied: “The claim about Leonardo DiCaprio and cannibalism in Epstein files appears to be unsubstantiated. Fact-checks from sources like NewsX, EpsteinWiki, and PolitiFact indicate no evidence in official documents supports it.” It added, “the story originates from a site known for unverified claims.”
