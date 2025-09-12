Leonardo DiCaprio ‘simply jumped at the opportunity’ to work with Paul Thomas Anderson on One Battle After Another

The upcoming film, One Battle After Another , brings together a powerhouse collaboration that its lead star, actor Leonardo DiCaprio , has long dreamed of. “I've been wanting to work with him (Paul Thomas Anderson) for 20-some-odd years now, and to be able to do a film about this subject at this point in time is very meaningful to me,” Leonardo said, reflecting on his excitement to join Paul’s latest project.

Leonardo also reflected on the significance of working with Paul. “More than anything, he drew me to this project. To do this film with Paul is very special. He's a filmmaker that as a writer-director has been such a unique and profound voice of his generation, and is one of the great filmmakers of his time. I've known about him ever since I saw Hard Eight many years ago, and we had talks early on about Boogie Nights, so I’ve watched his incredible career blossom," Leonardo added.

The story centers on Bob (Leonardo), a washed-up revolutionary living off-grid in a haze of paranoia, alongside his fiercely independent daughter, Willa (Chase). When his longtime nemesis (Sean) resurfaces after 16 years and Willa disappears, Bob is forced to confront his past. The film traces the struggles of father and daughter as they navigate the dangerous consequences of choices made long ago. According to Leonardo, Paul's screenplay delivers the signature depth and complexity audiences expect from his work, combining tension, emotion, and moral ambiguity.

"There are so few filmmakers that have an unexpected way of tackling different subjects, and there's always such mystery and intrigue, the element of the unknown with his characters and his stories, that makes you want to continue watching his work. He brought this film to me—it was something he was working on for many years—and I simply jumped at the opportunity to be able to collaborate with him,” he concluded.