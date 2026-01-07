Was Michael Reagan adopted? All you need to know about Ronald Reagan's children

Michael Reagan, the only adopted son of former President Ronald Reagan, has passed away at the age of 80. Ronald Reagan, who had three biological children, adopted Michael with his first wife, Jane Wyman, shortly after his birth in 1945. Michael Reagan, the son of former President Ronald Reagan, has passed away at 80.(AP)

Later, President Raegan had three children with his second wife, one with Wyman, daughter Maureen, and two with Nancy Reagan, daughter Patti and son, Ron.

Michael Reagan's death was confirmed by statements from his family, as well as the Ronald Raegan Foundation. “Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals,” the statement from the foundation read.

Michael Reagan, who was a former Newsmax conservative columnist, was battling cancer.

Michael Reagan's Adoption And Ronald Reagan's Children

Michael Reagan was adopted by Ronald Reagan when he was beginning his transition from a Hollywood acting career. Ronald and Jane Wyman divorced in 1949, after which Michael was primarily raised by Wyman. Wyman and Ronald Reagan also had an adopted daughter, Maureen, born in 1941.

After marrying Nancy Davis in 1952, Reagan had two more biological children: Patricia Ann Reagan (known as Patti Davis), born in 1952, and Ronald Prescott Reagan (Ron Reagan Jr.), born in 1958. These children grew up largely during Reagan’s rise in politics, from California governor to US president.

Unlike some of his siblings, Michael became a strong conservative voice and frequently defended Ronald Reagan’s legacy through radio commentary and public appearances. His relationship with his siblings was often strained.