Was Trump booed at the FIFA World Cup final? POTUS's appearance at MetLife draws mixed reactions

Donald Trump made a contentions appearance at the FIFA World Cup Final 2026 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Many claimed that as Trump was booed when the national anthem of the United States was being sung by Jennifer Hudson.

President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump attend the World Cup championship final. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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The Associated Press confirmed on their live blog that Trump was booed as he and First Lady Melania Trump were seen on the big screen at the stadium. However, a video surfaced from the live stream of singer IShowSpeed which showed the 79-year-old President seemingly getting booed by fans this afternoon.

Trump and Melania were joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino inside their VIP box after completing his formalities on field before the start of Sunday afternoon's match.

Here's the video:

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{{^usCountry}} As is visible on the livestream shared by the 21-year-old streamer, he looks visibly awkward as the crowd starts booing Trump in the midst of the national anthem. "Oh, okay," an awkward IShowSpeed could be heard saying in the clip. Social Media Say Booing Visible On Broadcast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As is visible on the livestream shared by the 21-year-old streamer, he looks visibly awkward as the crowd starts booing Trump in the midst of the national anthem. "Oh, okay," an awkward IShowSpeed could be heard saying in the clip. Social Media Say Booing Visible On Broadcast {{/usCountry}}

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Many users on social media also claimed that they noticed Trump being booed on the broadcast. It speared to be repeated when another visual of the 79-year-old with the President and the First Lady was shown in the big screen.

“Hahhaa love it! Everyone booed when Trump and the bald headed dude came on tv,” wrote one user.

“I’m so happy trump and the US national anthem got booed . Why was it even sung at a match which has nothing to do with America !?!?” wrote another.

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“Not watching the World Cup pregame because it will most probably be tacky but my daughter said Trump got booed. Is that so?” added another.

“Trump got booed at the World Cup Final...but thats fine bc its Spain and Argentina fans...Spain is about to not have a country and Argentina has zero reason to hate on America,” wrote another.

This story is being updated