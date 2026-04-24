Washington, DC fire: Smoke seen in downtown amid reports of Metro bus fire inside Ninth Street Tunnel; watch videos
Large plumes of smoke rose over downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday as authorities responded to reports of a Metro bus fire inside the Ninth Street Tunnel.
Thick plumes of smoke billowed over downtown Washington, D.C., on Thursday after a Metro bus caught fire inside the Ninth Street Tunnel. The incident triggered a major response from DC Fire and EMS, forcing traffic closures across the area.
Authorities respond
DC Police Department urged people to avoid Ninth Street Tunnel.
"AVOID the 9th Street Tunnel. The tunnel is closed southbound as DC Fire and EMS actively works a large vehicle fire," the department wrote on X.
DC Fire and EMS Department added, "Bus fire 9th Street tunnel NW. Bus well involved. Request foam unit task force, additional truck and rescue squad. Working to establish a water supply."
Visuals emerge
Dramatic videos of the blaze quickly spread online.
Witness reports
Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the blaze.{{/usCountry}}
Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the blaze.{{/usCountry}}
One person wrote, "Crazy afternoon/evening in DC being capped off with a bus fire that has smoke blowing by the Capitol."{{/usCountry}}
One person wrote, "Crazy afternoon/evening in DC being capped off with a bus fire that has smoke blowing by the Capitol."{{/usCountry}}
Another added, "Bus fire near national mall coming from 9th Street tunnel apparently. Praying everyone is ok!"{{/usCountry}}
Another added, "Bus fire near national mall coming from 9th Street tunnel apparently. Praying everyone is ok!"{{/usCountry}}
A third resident reported, "Bus fire in Washington, D.C. Thick black smoke pouring into the sky near 9th & C Streets, right by Capitol Hill. Multiple angles showing heavy plumes of smoke from the burning bus."{{/usCountry}}
A third resident reported, "Bus fire in Washington, D.C. Thick black smoke pouring into the sky near 9th & C Streets, right by Capitol Hill. Multiple angles showing heavy plumes of smoke from the burning bus."{{/usCountry}}