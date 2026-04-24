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Washington, DC fire: Smoke seen in downtown amid reports of Metro bus fire inside Ninth Street Tunnel; watch videos

Large plumes of smoke rose over downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday as authorities responded to reports of a Metro bus fire inside the Ninth Street Tunnel.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 05:13 am IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Thick plumes of smoke billowed over downtown Washington, D.C., on Thursday after a Metro bus caught fire inside the Ninth Street Tunnel. The incident triggered a major response from DC Fire and EMS, forcing traffic closures across the area.

Authorities respond

Fire in Washington, DC today.(Representative image/ Unsplash)

DC Police Department urged people to avoid Ninth Street Tunnel.

"AVOID the 9th Street Tunnel. The tunnel is closed southbound as DC Fire and EMS actively works a large vehicle fire," the department wrote on X.

DC Fire and EMS Department added, "Bus fire 9th Street tunnel NW. Bus well involved. Request foam unit task force, additional truck and rescue squad. Working to establish a water supply."

Visuals emerge

Dramatic videos of the blaze quickly spread online.

Witness reports

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

fire
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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