Washington DC plane crash: Former world champion skating couple among victims of ill-fated flight

Tragedy struck on Wednesday night as a midair collision between an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter led to a devastating crash into the Potomac River near Washington. Among the passengers on board were Evgenia Shishkova, 53, and Vadim Naumov, 56, renowned former world champion figure skaters who claimed the World Figure Skating Championship in pairs in 1994. American Airlines confirmed that the plane carried 60 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash. FILE - World champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov died in a plane crash while returning to DC after attending a skating championship. (AP Photo/Dave Buston, File)(AP)

Also Read: Ex-RAF pilot weighs in on Washington DC plane crash, says military aircraft are expected to ‘avoid’ civilian traffic

Married World Champion skaters were on board the ill-fated flight

The couple was returning to DC from Wichita after attending a skating championship on Flight 5342. However, their son, Maxim Naumov, 23, who is a prominent skater for Team USA was not travelling with his parents despite competing at the US Figure Skating Championships in Kansas City.

Shishkova and Naumov, both born in Leningrad, were celebrated figures in the world of pairs skating, representing the USSR and later Russia. The couple won the World Championship in 1994 before moving to the US in 1998, where they transitioned to coaching. They were reportedly returning from the National Development Camp, travelling with a group of young skaters.

Maxim, who placed fourth at the competition in Wichita, and who had reportedly left Kansas with US figure skater Anton Spiridonov on Monday. Spiridonov said, “I wasn't on the flight. People I knew, I think, were. Maxim Naumov was not on board - he left Wichita on Monday. He was at the airport with me, going through security at the same time,” as reported by Daily Mail. However, he confirmed that his parents were on the flight.

Also Read: Washington DC plane crash: 300 first responders executing ‘rescue operation’ in ‘very dark, cold conditions,' mayor says

US Figure Skating releases statement

US Figure Skating has confirmed that several skaters, coaches, and their family members were on board the ill-fated flight, returning home from the National Development Camp held alongside the National Championships. In a statement, the sports governing body said, “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

John Maravilla, an American figure skater said, “I don't want to name names, but there were around 14 figure skaters on the plane, not counting their parents and several coaches,” as reported by RIA Novosti.

Russia’s Mash news outlet published a list of 13 skaters, many of whom are children of Russian emigres to the United States, who are believed to have been on the ill-fated plane. Olga Yermolina, a spokeswoman for Russia's figure skating federation, confirmed to Zvezda that there were no currently active Russian figure skaters on board Flight 5342.

The plane is said to be split into two halves and is seven feet in the water, while the chopper lays upside down and is unstable, as reported by the outlet.